Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available to watch on Netflix
News

Spider-Man: No Way Home: How to watch it online for free now

Entertainment

Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available on Netflix in English and Hindi languages. The streaming platform has also confirmed that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will arrive on the platform on June 22.

Untitled design - 2022-06-16T091610.507

Marvel Entertainment‘s much-popular film Spider-man: No Way Home is finally available to watch online for free. Starring Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch and Zendaya, this Marvel movie is now available to watch on Netflix in English and Hindi languages. It was released in theaters last year in December. The film brings back old supervillains from previous Spider-Man films, including Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-man. Also Read - Marvel's Midnight Suns trailer reveals Spider-Man, Hulk, Doctor Strange and more

Spiderman: No Way Home, BookMyShow. marvel, spiderman Also Read - Marvel's 'I am Groot' animated series to arrive on Disney Plus: How and when to watch

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now streaming on Netflix

In this latest Spider-Man film, Peter Parker seeks Doctor Strange’s help to make people forget about his Spider-Man’s identity, which was revealed by the previous film’s villain Mysterio. However, the spell done by Doctor Strange sets off a disaster of epic proportions by letting several unwanted guests enter their universe. Also Read - Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to Disney Plus this month

Prior to Netflix, the movie was available on Google Play Movies, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, BookMyShow and Zee5 but only for paid viewing. Surprisingly, the film did not arrive on Disney Plus Hotstar as well, since all the other Marvel series and movies are available on the platform.

 

For the unversed, the latest film by Marvel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is also confirmed to arrive on Netflix on June 22. It was released in theaters on May 6. Looking at the chronological order, this film comes right after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Another much-awaited film of Marvel is Thor: Love and Thunder, which will release in cinemas on July 8. This film’s cast includes Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth Christian Bale and more. The trailer of the film has also been released. Tap on the embedded link below to watch it now.

In addition to this, Marvel’s Ms Marvel series is also available online on Disney Plus Hotstar. She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, I am Groot series are also slated to release on Disney Plus Hotstar in the month of August.

  • Published Date: June 16, 2022 9:57 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 16, 2022 10:14 AM IST

