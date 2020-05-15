comscore Spotify 3-month free trial, Rs 699 annual subscription is back again
News

Spotify's 3-month free trial, Rs 699 annual subscription is back again

Entertainment

Now, users in India can purchase Spotify premium for just Rs 699 for one full year (12-month). Both these offers are worth looking at.

  • Published: May 15, 2020 3:34 PM IST
Spotify starting screen

Spotify has brought back its free trail offer for users in India and worldwide. The music streaming platform is extending its free trial period from one month to three months. What this means is, if you are not a Spotify Premium subscriber yet, then you can avail the free three-month offer to start with, and later you’ll have to pay accordingly. Also Read - Spotify तीन महीने के लिए फ्री दे रहा है प्रीमियम प्लान, भारत में सस्ते किए प्लान

Not just the free three-month trial offer, Spotify has also brought back the annual subscription offer as well. Now, users in India can purchase Spotify premium for just Rs 699 for one full year (12-month). Both these offers are worth looking at. The company’s website notes that the free three-month Spotify Premium trial is available until June 30 for individual, student, couple (Duo), and family plans. Also Read - Spotify announces licensing deal with Saregama music label for India

Spotify Premium India Also Read - Spotify releases new Editor-curated podcast playlists

Earlier this week, Spotify and Saregama signed a licensing for India. The partnership will bring Saregama’s entire catalogue on its platform for all the users in the country. With music catalogues from across eras and languages, Saregama’s catalogue spans across film, Carnatic, Hindustani classical and devotional music in over 25 languages. It also includes the label’s catalogue of more than 1,00,000 retro tracks for the music lovers.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The Swedish music streaming service recently announced roll out of its editor-curated podcast playlists for users in the US, Germany, Sweden, the UK, Mexico and Brazil. The new step is meant to solve the problem people often face with discovering new podcasts to suit their interests. Each of them will be curated by Spotify’s in-house editorial team and updated regularly.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 15, 2020 3:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple finally acquires Virtual Reality startup NextVR
News
Apple finally acquires Virtual Reality startup NextVR
Huawei Watch GT 2e launched in India: Price, Features

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2e launched in India: Price, Features

Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000mAh battery launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000mAh battery launched

Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update

News

Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K at Rs 1,000 off deal for Mi TV 4 55: Check offer

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K at Rs 1,000 off deal for Mi TV 4 55: Check offer

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Antutu reveals top 10 best Android AI processors for April 2020

Apple finally acquires Virtual Reality startup NextVR

Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000mAh battery launched

Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K at Rs 1,000 off deal for Mi TV 4 55: Check offer

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K at Rs 1,000 off deal for Mi TV 4 55: Check offer

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K at Rs 1,000 off deal for Mi TV 4 55: Check offer
Spotify's 3-month free trial, Rs 699 annual subscription is back again

Entertainment

Spotify's 3-month free trial, Rs 699 annual subscription is back again
Realme C2 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch

News

Realme C2 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch
Vivo V19 with 32MP dual selfie cameras goes on sale

News

Vivo V19 with 32MP dual selfie cameras goes on sale
Realme crosses 2.1 crore users milestone in India, 3.5 crore users worldwide

News

Realme crosses 2.1 crore users milestone in India, 3.5 crore users worldwide

हिंदी समाचार

Apple iPhone SE 2 से सस्ता लॉन्च हो सकता है Google Pixel 4a स्मार्टफोन

Redmi का नया 5जी स्मार्टफोन हुआ स्पॉट, हो सकता है नोट 10 सीरीज का हिस्सा

मोटोरोला भारत में इस दिन लॉन्च करेगा अपना धांसू स्मार्टफोन, OnePlus 8 Pro को देगा टक्कर

बेंगलुरु के सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर ने किया आरोग्य सेतू एप को हैक करने का दावा

Spotify तीन महीने के लिए फ्री दे रहा है प्रीमियम प्लान, भारत में सस्ते किए प्लान

Latest Videos

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Antutu reveals top 10 best Android AI processors for April 2020
News
Antutu reveals top 10 best Android AI processors for April 2020
Apple finally acquires Virtual Reality startup NextVR

News

Apple finally acquires Virtual Reality startup NextVR
Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000mAh battery launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000mAh battery launched
Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update

News

Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K at Rs 1,000 off deal for Mi TV 4 55: Check offer

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K at Rs 1,000 off deal for Mi TV 4 55: Check offer