Spotify has brought back its free trail offer for users in India and worldwide. The music streaming platform is extending its free trial period from one month to three months. What this means is, if you are not a Spotify Premium subscriber yet, then you can avail the free three-month offer to start with, and later you’ll have to pay accordingly. Also Read - Spotify तीन महीने के लिए फ्री दे रहा है प्रीमियम प्लान, भारत में सस्ते किए प्लान

Not just the free three-month trial offer, Spotify has also brought back the annual subscription offer as well. Now, users in India can purchase Spotify premium for just Rs 699 for one full year (12-month). Both these offers are worth looking at. The company’s website notes that the free three-month Spotify Premium trial is available until June 30 for individual, student, couple (Duo), and family plans. Also Read - Spotify announces licensing deal with Saregama music label for India

Earlier this week, Spotify and Saregama signed a licensing for India. The partnership will bring Saregama’s entire catalogue on its platform for all the users in the country. With music catalogues from across eras and languages, Saregama’s catalogue spans across film, Carnatic, Hindustani classical and devotional music in over 25 languages. It also includes the label’s catalogue of more than 1,00,000 retro tracks for the music lovers.

The Swedish music streaming service recently announced roll out of its editor-curated podcast playlists for users in the US, Germany, Sweden, the UK, Mexico and Brazil. The new step is meant to solve the problem people often face with discovering new podcasts to suit their interests. Each of them will be curated by Spotify’s in-house editorial team and updated regularly.