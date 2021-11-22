comscore Spotify removes this default feature for albums after Adele's request
Spotify no longer shuffles songs of an album by default, all thanks to Adele

Adele had asked Spotify for this feature change on Twitter recently. As per her tweet, "Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening.” To this, Spotify later responded with "Anything for you”.

Spotify will now let users listen to songs of any album in the correct order, as they are meant to be heard, reported BBC. This was done after the American singer, Adele requested the music streaming platform to do so. Currently, Spotify has a default “Play” button that plays songs of a particular playlist in random order. Also Read - Spotify is rolling out Lyrics feature to all free, premium subscribers: Check how to use

Spotify has confirmed that now the “Play” button on the top of a playlist will play songs in proper order, given that you have a Spotify Premium subscription. These users will still be able to enable the shuffle option by toggling on the “Shuffle” icon. Also Read - Spotify forays into audiobook business, acquires Findaway audiobook platform

Spotify, Spotify Premium, Adele Also Read - Spotify rolls out a new feature to block users on the platform: How it works

Adele had asked Spotify for this feature change on Twitter recently. Notably, Adele has recently released an album called 30 with 12 tracks. As per a tweet, “Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening.” To this, Spotify later responded with “Anything for you”.

In a statement to The Verge, Chris Macowski, the head of music communications, Spotify confirmed the new Premium feature. According to him, “As Adele mentioned, we are excited to share that we have begun rolling out a new Premium feature that has been long requested by both users and artists to make play the default button on all albums. For those users still wishing to shuffle an album, they can go to the Now Playing View and select the shuffle toggle.”

For the unversed, Adele has recently released a new album called 30 with 12 tracks.

In other news, Spotify is finally rolling out one of the most demanded features on its platform, Lyrics. Spotify has partnered with Musixmatch to provide the lyrics feature. The users will be able to access the new lyrics feature from within the application. The music streaming platform has even made the lyrics interactive and shareable.

  Published Date: November 22, 2021 7:57 PM IST

