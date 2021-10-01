Spotify announces new features: Polls and Q&A for all Anchor-hosted podcasts

Spotify is the world's largest music streaming service provider, with over 365 million monthly active users as of June 2021. Spotify offers its users with access to a library of music and podcasts. As a freemium service, basic features are free with advertisements and limited control, while additional features, such as offline listening and commercial-free listening, are offered via paid subscriptions.

Spotify, one of the popular streaming services globally, has announced new features including polls and Q&A and more. It has been testing these features for a long time. These features will be available to all creators through Anchor, which is its podcast production service. Also Read - Best podcast apps for Android: Spotify, Google Podcasts, Khabri and more

Though the tools are open to everyone, Spotify explains podcast producers and listeners will see them in 160 countries, reports Engadget. Also Read - Spotify offer three-month free access on Premium Plan but with a condition

On the listener side, questions will appear at the bottom of episode pages in the Spotify app on both Android and iOS. Also Read - Spotify's What's New Feed will now notify users about new releases in real-time

From there, users will be able to respond directly in the app to any prompts related to the show. As you might expect, users will see on-going results of polls, but Q&A responses will only be seen by the show’s creator.

Producers and hosts will have the option of pinning certain responses below the question alongside the corresponding username in a stories-like format.

Spotify has been testing polls for a year and it added a Q&A option to the trial in January 2022.

At the time, the company said 90 per cent of users would see polls even though the number of shows on which they appeared was very limited.

