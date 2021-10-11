Spotify 20 percent diwali discount on premium plans: Check validity, price, ad-free Music

The world’s most popular music streaming company, Spotify, offers a Diwali discount on its one-year premium plan. The company has different premium plans at different prices with several benefits and features. But with the Diwali discount offer, you will pay lesser to avail of the premium subscription of one year. Also Read - Spotify announces new features: Polls and Q&A for all Anchor-hosted podcasts

offers and discounts

As part of the limited time offer, Spotify has announced a 20 percent discount on its 12-month prepaid plan for Rs 939. You will be able to save Rs 250 on the annual plan. Moreover, the benefits of the offer have already started, and once you purchase the annual plan, your offer will be active. Also Read - Best podcast apps for Android: Spotify, Google Podcasts, Khabri and more

The yearly plan lets you enjoy ad-free music, group sessions, and will be able to download 10k songs on five different devices. Also Read - Spotify offer three-month free access on Premium Plan but with a condition

Validity

The plan is currently live and will remain valid until the end of Diwali, i.e., November 4. However, the Spotify Premium Diwali offer is only for an individual subscription, and only first-time premium users will get the benefit of this offer. The offer is also valid if you are still an existing premium user and haven’t purchased a plan at a discounted price. The plan also extends to the user with a premium mini-plan or those who may have discontinued their standard free trial.

The company offers three more festive premium plans, including Spotify Mini, Spotify Duo, and Spotify Family, along with Spotify’ Individual Plan’. The Mini service costs Rs 7, and the Duo service is priced at Rs 165. In contrast, the Family plan is available at Rs 199 per month.