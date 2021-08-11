Spotify offer three-month free access on Premium Plan but with a condition

Spotify is offering three months of free access to the Premium plan. The new offer is valid till August 15 and is available on the Individual Plan but there’s a condition. Also Read - Spotify's What's New Feed will now notify users about new releases in real-time

The three months of free access to the Individual Plan can only be availed if you buy its six-month plan. The six-month premium plan costs Rs 719 and on purchase, you will get added three months benefit. Besides, this offer is applicable only for those who are not using a recurring Premium plan and who haven't bought a 12-month one-time Premium plan at a promotional price.

Notably, the Spotify premium plan has four categories- Mini, Individual, Duo, and Family. As mentioned earlier, the offer is available only with the Individual plan that costs Rs. 129 for one month, Rs 719 for six months, and Rs 1,189 for a year.

The new offer is available both on the Spotify website and app. The Premium plan offers support for multiple devices and over 10,000 songs download. Besides it also ditches that annoying 30-second ad that plays in between a song or a podcast in the free model. Users can have group listening sessions as well. The social network last month reported a 20 percent jump in paid subscribers for its Premium service, reaching 165 million subscribers by the end of last quarter.

That said, Spotify recently introduced a new ‘What’s New’ feed feature that gathers new music and content from musicians and podcasts a Spotify user follows on the platform.

“What’s New makes it easier than ever to catch all the latest songs and episodes from the creators you follow. Plus, it’s even updated in real-time, so you know you’ll get to listen to new content just as it’s released,” Spotify said back then.

The feed updates in real-time and works somewhat similar to Spotify’s already available Release Radar playlist.