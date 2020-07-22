Spotify launches video podcasts for all users: All you need to know

Earlier this year in May, Spotify began testing video podcasts with two YouTube stars. Now today, almost three months later, it has announced the worldwide availability of this format in all markets. Both users of free accounts and those who pay a subscription will be able to access Spotify video podcasts. Also Read - Netflix reportedly testing out a new experimental layout for TVs

To start watching a video podcast, users simply need to press play on the Spotify app for desktop or mobile. Any supported podcasts will be played and synchronized automatically with the audio feed. Listeners will also be able to download the podcast audio. If we exit the Spotify app, the audio will continue to play in the background “without interruption and minimal use of data.” Also Read - Netflix adds new shuffle button for some users to suggest similar content

Watch: OnePlus Nord First Look and Unboxing

“We know that many listeners also enjoy watching their favorite podcasts. This new feature brings an audio and visual experience to fans, deepening how they connect with their favorite podcasters on Spotify,” said Lauren Jarvis, head of content at Spotify. Also Read - Spotify Premium Duo plan lets you share your plan, playlist with your partner

Spotify video podcasts will be available on both the desktop and Android/iOS applications for all users. According to the company, the feature is a “way to enrich the audio experience” and allow creators “to connect more meaningfully with their listeners.”

Starting with renowned creators

While this sounds interesting, for now, Spotify will limit the video podcasts to only a small group of creators. These include several notable podcasts titles, such as The Joe Rogan Experience, Book of Basketball 2.0, Fantasy Footballers, The Misfits Podcast, H3 Podcast, The Morning Toast, Higher Learning with Van Lathan & Rachel Lindsay, and The Rooster Teeth Podcast.

It is worth noting that not all episodes in the series are already accompanied by videos since the tool is still in its initial implementation phase. However, the company is likely to partner up with more creators to add further video podcasts in the coming days.