Spotify introduces Netflix Hub with soundtracks, podcasts of hit shows, movies
Spotify launches Netflix Hub to offer exclusive soundtracks, podcast and more

Spotify's Netflix Hub will include official playlists of shows including La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), Bridgerton, and On My Block, as well as the official soundtrack for shows like Squid Game, Bruised, and Cowboy Bebop.

Spotify has announced to collaborate with Netflix to launch a Netflix Hub on Spotify that will offer an audio streaming experience for users. This hub will include official soundtracks, playlists, and podcasts, along with exclusive Spotify content related to popular Netflix shows and movies. According to the music streaming platform, this hub will be available for all free and premium listners in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., Ireland, and India. Also Read - Upcoming Christmas movies on Netflix: Single All the Way, A Boy Called Christmas and more

This hub can be accessed from the Spotify webs version and the mobile app. All you need to do is search for “Netflix” on Spotify; you will find songs, podcasts and even sing-alongs for some of your favorite Netflix shows.

Spotify has confirmed that the Netflix Hub will include official playlists of famous shows including La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), Bridgerton, and On My Block, as well as the official soundtrack for shows like Squid Game, Bruised, and Cowboy Bebop. Famous movies and shows will also get a few podcasts on the platform. These podcasts include Okay, Now Listen, Netflix Is A Daily Joke, 10/10 (Would Recommend), and The Crown: The Official Podcast.

As per a statement by Spotify, ” In honor of the second part of the final season of La Casa De Papel (Money Heist), Spotify has refreshed the La Casa De Papel destination. There, you’ll find new videos from the cast and the show’s official playlist featuring tracks from the latest episodes. Dedicated fans can also take their connection with the show a step further with a quiz sure to steal your heart. Take the Character Match Playlist quiz to find out your perfect La Banda character and soundtrack match.”

For the unversed, Spotify has partnered with Musixmatch to provide the lyrics feature. The users will be able to access the new lyrics feature from within the application. Spotify has even made the lyrics interactive and shareable.

  Published Date: November 24, 2021 2:21 PM IST

