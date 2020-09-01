Spotify now has storytelling podcasts for kids

Spotify recently launched a new storytelling podcast feature that will attract kids to the music-streaming app. The app has partnered with Tulika Publishers, an Indian publishing house, and launched the service called Talking Tales from Tulika. The story-telling podcasts will be produced by Asiaville and will be available to stream in three languages for now. These are English, Hindi, and Tamil. Also Read - Spotify launches video podcasts for all users: All you need to know

The new Spotify storytelling podcasts for kids covers many themes from friendship to more mature topics that are essential to building good morale in kids as they grow up. While children are always encouraged to read more, the new Spotify podcasts share a new way of keeping kids entertained via a method that may not seem as boring as reading. Also Read - Spotify Premium Duo plan lets you share your plan, playlist with your partner

Watch: Five interesting Android games that you should try

“Many languages, many voices. That’s our catchline and has defined our publishing program from the very start. So, it is wonderful our multilingual program takes a big leap forward with this exciting mix of stories and songs in English, Hindi, and Tamil,” Radhika Menon, Publisher, Tulika Books, said in a statement, as reported by The Indian Express. Also Read - Spotify finally comes to Amazon Alexa in India; Here is everything we know

Some of the stories included in the new feature are The Gajapati Kulapati Series, based on the popular Tulika characters; Food Fun, with stories that revolve around food and sweets, and Helping Friends, based on values like friendship, confidence, problem-solving and more.

Spotify launches Video Podcasts

In other news, Spotify also launched video podcasts in all markets. Both users of free accounts and those who pay a subscription will be able to access Spotify video podcasts. To start watching a video podcast, users simply need to press play on the Spotify app for desktop or mobile. Any supported podcasts will be played and synchronized automatically with the audio feed. Listeners will also be able to download the podcast audio. If we exit the Spotify app, the audio will continue to play in the background “without interruption and minimal use of data.”

“We know that many listeners also enjoy watching their favorite podcasts. This new feature brings an audio and visual experience to fans, deepening how they connect with their favorite podcasters on Spotify,” said Lauren Jarvis, head of content at Spotify.