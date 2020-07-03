comscore Spotify Premium Duo plan: All you need to know | BGR India
Spotify Premium Duo plan lets you share your plan, playlist with your partner

Spotify Premium Duo can create a special playlist for both parties called Duo Mix playlist, incorporating favorite songs from both individual accounts.

  Published: July 3, 2020 6:42 PM IST
If you share everything with your roommate, why not share your Spotify Premium plan as well? The company has recently made it easier for people to get a premium membership under one plan called Premium Duo. Spotify Premium Duo costs allow two people who live at the same place to share one plan while maintaining their own accounts. Also Read - Spotify finally comes to Amazon Alexa in India; Here is everything we know

Further, Spotify Premium Duo will also create a special playlist for both parties called Duo Mix. This will be updated regularly, incorporating music that both people like. The feature especially makes sense if the two people sharing the plan live together. Since Spotify knows what kind of music both parties indulge in, the common playlist can appeal to both. Also Read - Spotify removes 10,000 song limit in user library

Spotify Premium Family Plan

Users who are currently subscribed to a regular Spotify Premium plan can upgrade to the Premiujm Duo plan easily at any given time. This will not be a new account altogether, so users need not worry about their previous account history being deleted. There is still the Spotify Family Plan which costs USD 2 more than the Duo but supports six members. The plan also provides a Family Mix playlist in similar fashion. Also Read - Spotify's 3-month free trial, Rs 699 annual subscription is back again

With the new plan, Spotify is trying to put a plan out there that can appeal to each and every user. The music-streaming service already offers student discounts, a kid’s app available via the family plan, and now a plan targeted specifically at couples.

Recurring subscription amidst the COVID-19 pandemic will be key to Spotify’s business as advertisers tighten their spendings. The company7 recently reported that its ad-supported revenues fell short of the targeted expectation this year. Since, the company has also lowered its revenue guidance as reported by The Verge.

Spotify has also been making Premium a more attractive option for users who use the free plan. Premium subscribers have the ability to hide songs from their playlist and allow people nearby to control your playlist. In the past, the service has also offered free Hulu and Google Home Mini subscriptions bundled with the premium membership.

Best Sellers