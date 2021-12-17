Spotify has now rolled out a new system for its podcasts where listeners will be able to rate them based on their liking, just like Apple Podcasts. The music streaming platform has announced that the listeners will be able to rate a podcast after listening to a show for at least 30 seconds. The average rating of the podcast will reflect on the show’s landing page on the app, given that at least 10 ratings have been submitted till then. Also Read - Find your soulmate with this new mixtape ‘Music Mode’ feature on Tinder

As per a statement by Spotify, “By introducing ratings, we’re making it easier for listeners to decide when to try out a new podcast that might be their next favorite. Because podcast ratings will serve as the first chance to draw new listeners in, they have the potential to build instant interest. Ratings also give creators a big-picture view of how they’re doing, which they can then use productively by asking for more specific feedback—via Q&As on Spotify and in off-platform social conversations.” Also Read - Spotify Wrapped 2021 to Apple Music Replay: Hold my beer

According to Spotify, the five-rating system is now being rolled out for almost users globally. They can choose 1-5 stars to rate the shows as per their liking. The company reveals that Spotify has more than 3.2 million podcasts on its platform as of now.

Today, we’re beginning to roll out ratings for podcasts: a ⭐ rating system that improves podcast discoverability by highlighting shows’ popularity. https://t.co/McachnENn8 — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) December 16, 2021

For the unversed, the company had recently introduced new features including polls and Q&A and more that will be useful for podcast creators and listeners. On the listener side, questions appear at the bottom of episode pages in the Spotify app on both Android and iOS. From there, users will be able to respond directly in the app to any prompts related to the show. As you might expect, users will see ongoing results of polls, but Q&A responses will only be seen by the show’s creator.

Producers and hosts will have the option of pinning certain responses below the question alongside the corresponding username in a stories-like format.