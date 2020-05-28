comscore Spotify removes 10,000 song limit in user library | BGR India
Spotify removes 10,000 song limit in user library

With this Spotify users can save unlimited number of songs to their library without getting the popup message ever again.

  Published: May 28, 2020 7:50 PM IST
Spotify users can finally store more than 10,000 songs in their library. The music streaming giant has removed the limit, and allows them to add unlimited numbers of songs. People have complained about this limitation with Spotify over the years. And now they can finally add as many music titles they want. Also Read - Spotify's 3-month free trial, Rs 699 annual subscription is back again

The platform insists the unlimited access is only available for storing in the library. The limit for downloading songs to their account is still limited to 10,000. Even though Spotify has over 50 million songs in its library, users were unfairly restricted to keeping their library short. According to the company, this was done so the users can easily search for content in their catalogue. Also Read - Spotify Group Sessions feature allows you to share your play queue with friends in real-time

The feature update is slowly rolling out to all Spotify users in the world. So, if you’re still seeing the song limit pop-up message, we’d suggest you to wait for few days. Previously, the company had pointed out that reason for having the song limit is because less than 1 percent of the users were reaching the figure. But it’s good to see the company finally listening to its users and giving them the freedom to add hundreds, thousand songs to their library. Also Read - Spotify announces licensing deal with Saregama music label for India

News from Spotify India

Spotify has also brought back the annual subscription offer as well. Now, users in India can purchase Spotify premium for just Rs 699 for one full year (12-month). The company’s website notes that the free three-month Spotify Premium trial is available until June 30 for individual, student, couple (Duo), and family plans.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Ealier this month, Spotify and Saregama signed a licensing for India. The partnership will bring Saregama’s entire catalogue on its platform for all the users in the country. With music catalogues from across eras and languages, Saregama’s catalogue spans across film, Carnatic, Hindustani classical and devotional music in over 25 languages. It also includes the label’s catalogue of more than 1,00,000 retro tracks for the music lovers.

Story Timeline

