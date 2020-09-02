Spotify UK is handing out free Google Nest Mini speakers

Spotify now has another incentive to nudge free users to switch to Spotify Premium. The company is giving away a bundled Google Nest Mini speaker to Spotify Premium subscribers. As per a report by MSPU, the smart speaker is such a commonly bundled item that many people have more than one at this point. Also Read - Spotify partners with Tulika Publishers, launches storytelling podcasts for kids

If you are already a member of Spotify Premium, you needn’t worry. The Google Nest Mini offer is not limited to new members of Spotify Premium. It will also be given to existing Premium subscribers on a first-come-first-served basis. All you need to do is ensure that you are not on the initial trial period of your membership and that you have not maid a previous claim. Also Read - Spotify launches video podcasts for all users: All you need to know

The offer will go on until the end of September or until stocks last. While the offer is currently applicable only to Spotify users in the UK, we hope a similar implementation comes to India as well.

Spotify rolls out new storytelling podcast feature

In other news, Spotify recently launched a new storytelling podcast feature that will attract kids to the music-streaming app. The app has partnered with Tulika Publishers, an Indian publishing house, and launched the service called Talking Tales from Tulika. The story-telling podcasts will be produced by Asiaville and will be available to stream in three languages for now. These are English, Hindi, and Tamil.

The new storytelling podcasts for kids cover many themes from friendship to more mature topics that are essential to building good morale in kids as they grow up. While children are always encouraged to read more, the new Spotify podcasts share a new way of keeping kids entertained via a method that may not seem as boring as reading.

Some of the stories included in the new feature are The Gajapati Kulapati Series, based on the popular Tulika characters; Food Fun, with stories that revolve around food and sweets, and Helping Friends, based on values like friendship, confidence, problem-solving and more.