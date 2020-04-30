Global pandemic coronavirus continues to spread across the globe. The highly infectious disease has pushed most countries to enforce strict lockdown procedures. Many countries continue to enforce stay at home orders with potential plans to extend these measures before the current timeline. As noted in the past, these measures have pushed companies across different sectors to adapt to work from a home workflow. Beyond this, the lockdown measures have also increased the use of streaming services and video game services around the globe. Such a shift in demand has also likely pushed the internet infrastructure to the edge. Also Read - The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima launch delayed due to coronavirus

Squad tries to introduce a streamlined solution during coronavirus lockdown; details

This time has also pushed some apps to the mainstream. Most of these apps focus of video conferencing solutions and media sharing. Amidst this surge of apps and services, a somewhat new name has emerged with a more streamlined approach. This app is hoping to take on current solutions to beat the coronavirus lockdown. Here, we are talking about the Squad app which allows users to share and watch content together. The developer of the service just launched a new desktop version of the app. Unlike most options in the market, the desktop web version does not require users to download a separate app or browser extension. Instead, everything is present right in the app. It seems to combine Netflix Party and Zoom together in one app. Also Read - Google and Apple to shut down Coronavirus tracker once pandemic is over

Watch: Is OnePlus 8 Series worth it?

Squad users can share content from any service possible, including Netflix, YouTube, or TikTok. Looking at the features, this app allows users to video call with their friends while watching the content. In addition, users can also send text messages to each other right in the app. The app can currently allow nine people to create these “Watch parties”. We have talked about Netflix Party, a Chrome-based browser extension in the past. However, it does not allow video calling or multi-platform support. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox users donate ‘hundreds of thousands of dollars' to help fight coronavirus

The service launched as a screen sharing and video chat app last year. It is worth noting that users need to create a Squad account to get started. The desktop web app also comes with dedicated tabs for TikTok and YouTube content. The simplified one-screen user interface makes things much easier while eliminating the need to juggle between apps or tabs. It does come with a few bugs while watching longer movies. However, things can’t get much easier for a free app.