Netflix on Tuesday announced the third-quarter results of the website, which turned into 142 million households worldwide watching the Korean-language show. The web streaming has announced earlier that more than 111 million Netflix households watched Squid Game in the first 28 days after its release and became “biggest-ever series at launch.”

Korean-language web series Squid Game has broken all records of popularity on Netflix. The thriller series has garnered 111 million views in 25 days, leaving everyone behind. Recently Netflix officially announced that the Squid Game had become the most-watched web series in 25 days of release. The show, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, premiered on the streamer on September 17. Later, it was released in many languages ​​on Netflix, including Hindi. Also Read - Garena Free Fire gets Squid Game inspired Red Light, Green Light mode: How to play

According to a Bloomberg report, the third quarter of July to September received 4.38 million new subscribers on Netflix. By the end of the quarter, the web streaming service had 214 million paid members. The company expects to add 8.5 million paid subscribers in the October-December quarter. Also Read - Sardar Udham Released on Amazon Prime Video: How to watch Vicky Kaushal starrer for free

Netflix on Tuesday announced the third-quarter results of the website where 142 million households worldwide watched Squid Game. The company had announced earlier that more than 111 million Netflix households watched Squid Game in the first 28 days after its release and became “biggest-ever series at launch.” The web streaming company says the 111 million mark of the record exemplifies a number of accounts watched 2-minute count of any episode. The show has held the no. 1 position for 21 days in the US. Also Read - Squid Game breaks all records, becomes the world's most watched Netflix show in 4 weeks

The thriller cum mysterious web series has surpassed Bridgerton, a London romantic drama that recorded 82 million viewers in January. Squid Game recorded more than a 100-million mark in the first four weeks of the release. 

A schoolyard game inspires the story of a Squid Game that director Hwang Dong-hyuk played in his childhood. The plot builds where a group of 456 people who are in debt is lured into participating in the Korean game. All the participants are killed except one. The winner is then given an amount of 45.6 billion as a reward.

Many important shows and films are going to be released on Netflix between October to December. These include the final season volume 2 of the much-awaited show Money Heist, releasing on December 3. The first part was released on September 3. Additionally, the second season of The Witcher is coming on December 17.

  • Published Date: October 21, 2021 1:22 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 21, 2021 1:29 PM IST

