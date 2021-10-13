Squid Game breaks all records, becomes the world's most watched Netflix show in 4 weeks

South Korea’s Netflix Original Drama Squid Game has become a global hit. Released on September 17, this web series has become the world’s most-watched Netflix show in four weeks. The web streaming has announced that more than 111 million Netflix households watched Squid Game in the first 28 days after its release. The streaming company exclusively told CNN that the series has become “biggest-ever series at launch.” Also Read - Netflix to remove real phone number from 'Squid Game' scenes

Squid Game record-breaking

The thriller cum mysterious webs series has surpassed Bridgerton, London romantic drama series recorded 82 million viewers in January. The show recorded more than a 100-million mark in the first four weeks of the release. The web streaming company says the 111 million mark of the record exemplifies number of accounts watched 2-minute count of any episode. The show has held the no. 1 position for 21 days in the US.

“Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever!” Netflix posted on Twitter. Recently, the web streaming company released the list of most-watched series on the platform, including Bridgerton receiving 625 million hours, Money Heist 619 million hours, and stranger things on number three receiving 582 million hours.

The dystopian web series, directed by South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk, showcases the story of a game competition between 456 people in high debt. All these people become part of a game to get out of debt. The winner will get 45.6 billion South Korean won (about Rs 300 crore). The Squid Game includes a deadly game and introduces economic inequality and fraud in the nine episodes of the series.

All the actors in the show are from Korea, including Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, Gong Yoo, Heo Sung-tae, and Delhi-born Indian actor Anupam Tripathi.