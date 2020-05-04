Star Wars Day: Here is how to celebrate at home

Holy Sith. Star Wars Day is here. As millions of people try to balance their personal and professional life while working from home, we think the force should be with you all more than ever. It is also the first time that you cannot celebrate Star Wars day in a cultural fashion of the past. You can’t go to a convention or dress up as Darth Vader or Baby Yoda. However, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate Star Wars Day and here is how. Also Read - Google Stadia offers PUBG for free, Star Wars, Madden FIFA arriving soon

Rewatch all the movies

This is the best place to start right now. As soon as you are done with work, go to Disney+ and start streaming all the nine episodes of Star Wars films. Yes, you read that right. All the nine chapters of Star Wars are now available for streaming via Disney+. In India, Disney+ Hotstar is expected to offer Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker soon. However, at the time of writing, the movie is not live yet. You can sign up for a free seven day trial of Disney+ or its India equivalent to enjoy these movies. Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar: Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker is coming to video streaming service on May 4th

Baby Yoda: What is his origin?

This question has been on the minds of a number of people since The Mandalorian first debuted on Disney+. Baby Yoda has become the new sensation in the sci-fi world and you can learn more starting today. Disney+ is also releasing a behind-the-scenes look at the live-action Star Wars show – The Mandalorian. We are expecting to get new information about Baby Yoda and probably some glimpse into his origins. Also Read - Disney Plus to release an 8-part docuseries for The Mandalorian on Star Wars Day

Star Wars virtual party on Zoom

Now, this is something you must do, whether you like or not. Create a meeting room on Zoom, put on your favorite Star Wars costume and get started. When people are getting married and celebrating birthdays on Zoom, Star Wars Day deserves the same, if not a better treatment. If you don’t have a costume then don’t worry, just be yourself and pretend to be Han Solo.

Assemble a Millennium Falcon

This will be super duper fun. Recreate your memories of Star Wars and assemble the Millennium Falcon set from Lego. According to Creative Bloq, the Danish toy maker is offering a range of deals on its Lego sets in time for Star Wars day. These run from May 1 to May 4 and we recommend placing your orders as early as you can.

Everything else

I believe that Princess Leia from the Star Wars franchise and Captain James T. Kirk from Star Trek franchise to be the best managers ever. Sometimes, I wish every manager and businessman behaved like them and led from the front. On Star Wars day, we recommend keeping Leia (or Carrie Fisher) in your thoughts. You can also listen to Star Wars read-alongs including one where Anthony Daniels, who plays C-3PO, read a Star Wars story.