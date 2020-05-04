comscore Star Wars Day: Here is how to celebrate at home | BGR India
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Star Wars Day: From rewatching movies to learning about Baby Yoda, here is how to celebrate at home
News

Star Wars Day: From rewatching movies to learning about Baby Yoda, here is how to celebrate at home

Entertainment

Star Wars day is here and if you are looking for ways to celebrate at home, we have got you covered. May the force be with you.

  • Published: May 4, 2020 9:50 AM IST
star wars

Photo: Star Wars/Twitter

Holy Sith. Star Wars Day is here. As millions of people try to balance their personal and professional life while working from home, we think the force should be with you all more than ever. It is also the first time that you cannot celebrate Star Wars day in a cultural fashion of the past. You can’t go to a convention or dress up as Darth Vader or Baby Yoda. However, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate Star Wars Day and here is how. Also Read - Google Stadia offers PUBG for free, Star Wars, Madden FIFA arriving soon

Rewatch all the movies

This is the best place to start right now. As soon as you are done with work, go to Disney+ and start streaming all the nine episodes of Star Wars films. Yes, you read that right. All the nine chapters of Star Wars are now available for streaming via Disney+. In India, Disney+ Hotstar is expected to offer Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker soon. However, at the time of writing, the movie is not live yet. You can sign up for a free seven day trial of Disney+ or its India equivalent to enjoy these movies. Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar: Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker is coming to video streaming service on May 4th

Baby Yoda: What is his origin?

This question has been on the minds of a number of people since The Mandalorian first debuted on Disney+. Baby Yoda has become the new sensation in the sci-fi world and you can learn more starting today. Disney+ is also releasing a behind-the-scenes look at the live-action Star Wars show – The Mandalorian. We are expecting to get new information about Baby Yoda and probably some glimpse into his origins. Also Read - Disney Plus to release an 8-part docuseries for The Mandalorian on Star Wars Day

Star Wars virtual party on Zoom

Now, this is something you must do, whether you like or not. Create a meeting room on Zoom, put on your favorite Star Wars costume and get started. When people are getting married and celebrating birthdays on Zoom, Star Wars Day deserves the same, if not a better treatment. If you don’t have a costume then don’t worry, just be yourself and pretend to be Han Solo.

Disney+ Hotstar: Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker is coming to video streaming service on May 4th

Also Read

Disney+ Hotstar: Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker is coming to video streaming service on May 4th

Assemble a Millennium Falcon

This will be super duper fun. Recreate your memories of Star Wars and assemble the Millennium Falcon set from Lego. According to Creative Bloq, the Danish toy maker is offering a range of deals on its Lego sets in time for Star Wars day. These run from May 1 to May 4 and we recommend placing your orders as early as you can.

Everything else

I believe that Princess Leia from the Star Wars franchise and Captain James T. Kirk from Star Trek franchise to be the best managers ever. Sometimes, I wish every manager and businessman behaved like them and led from the front. On Star Wars day, we recommend keeping Leia (or Carrie Fisher) in your thoughts. You can also listen to Star Wars read-alongs including one where Anthony Daniels, who plays C-3PO, read a Star Wars story.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 4, 2020 9:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Twitter experiment helps users rethink offensive messages
News
Twitter experiment helps users rethink offensive messages
d2h offering launches bouquet of services amid Covid-19 lockdown

News

d2h offering launches bouquet of services amid Covid-19 lockdown

Xiaomi MIJIA handheld ironing machine goes for crowdfunding

News

Xiaomi MIJIA handheld ironing machine goes for crowdfunding

Honor X10 5G smartphone to launch on May 20

News

Honor X10 5G smartphone to launch on May 20

Huawei launches FreeBuds 3i wireless earbuds: Check details

News

Huawei launches FreeBuds 3i wireless earbuds: Check details

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Vodafone relaunches double data plan offer across India: Check details

Twitter experiment helps users rethink offensive messages

d2h offering launches bouquet of services amid Covid-19 lockdown

Xiaomi MIJIA handheld ironing machine goes for crowdfunding

Honor X10 5G smartphone to launch on May 20

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno 3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Related Topics

Related Stories

Disney+ streaming service paid subscribers surpass 54.5 million

Entertainment

Disney+ streaming service paid subscribers surpass 54.5 million
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR series set to hit PS VR this summer

Gaming

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR series set to hit PS VR this summer
Fortnite brings back Star Wars characters and items to the game for a short time

Gaming

Fortnite brings back Star Wars characters and items to the game for a short time
Star Wars Complete Collection is available for 74 percent discount on Steam

Gaming

Star Wars Complete Collection is available for 74 percent discount on Steam
Star Wars Day: Here is how to celebrate at home

Entertainment

Star Wars Day: Here is how to celebrate at home

हिंदी समाचार

हैकर्स के दावे को आरोग्य सेतू (Aarogya Setu) ने किया खारिज, कहा - पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है डाटा और एप

Vodafone यूजर्स के लिए अच्छी खबर, इन प्लान्स पर मिलेगा दोगुना डेटा

WhatsApp ने कोरोनावायरस से जुड़ी फेस न्यूज से निपटने के लिए शुरू की ये सर्विस

PUBG MOBILE दे रही 50 लाख रुपये जीतने का मौका, शुरू हो चुका है रजिस्ट्रेशन

Tecno Spark 5 Air स्मार्टफोन में होगी 7 इंच की स्क्रीन, कंपनी ने रिवील किए फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno 3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno 3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look
How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Vodafone relaunches double data plan offer across India: Check details
Telecom
Vodafone relaunches double data plan offer across India: Check details
Twitter experiment helps users rethink offensive messages

News

Twitter experiment helps users rethink offensive messages
d2h offering launches bouquet of services amid Covid-19 lockdown

News

d2h offering launches bouquet of services amid Covid-19 lockdown
Xiaomi MIJIA handheld ironing machine goes for crowdfunding

News

Xiaomi MIJIA handheld ironing machine goes for crowdfunding
Honor X10 5G smartphone to launch on May 20

News

Honor X10 5G smartphone to launch on May 20