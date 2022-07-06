comscore Stranger Things 4 is the second most-viewed show on Netflix after Squid Game
Stranger Things 4 is now the second Netflix show to hit 1 billion hours viewed

Netflix says that all four seasons of Stranger Things were in the top six most-watched shows over the weekend.

Netflix Original series Stranger Things 4 has become the second show on the platform to surpass a billion hours viewed. The first volume of season 4 was released back on May 27 and the second volume was released just last week. According to Netflix, “The record-breaking series pulled in 301.28M hours viewed, making it the most-viewed title this week and appearing in the Top 10 in 93 countries.” Also Read - Finished Stranger Things? Netflix shows to watch next: Locke and Key, Sabrina and more

Stranger Things 4 is the second most-viewed series on Netflix

Netflix reveals Stranger Things 4 has been watched for a cumulative 1.15 billion hours. In case you are wondering, Squid Game holds the first position on this list. Squid Game was viewed for a total of 1.65 billion hours in its first 28 days of release. There is a chance that Stranger Things 4 might catch up to this number, given that it remains popular among the audience. Also Read - Airtel Plans: Top postpaid plans with Disney +Hotstar subscription

Since the latest season has become so popular, viewers are going back to re-watch old seasons and many people have started watching it for the first time. Hence, Netflix says that all four seasons of Stranger Things were in the top six most-watched shows over the weekend. This show was followed by The Umbrella Academy. Also Read - Stranger Things, The Gray Man, Persuasion and more: Netflix July 2022 releases to look out for

According to Netflix, “The series holds the #1 spot on the Most Popular English TV List with 1.15Bn hours viewed. Additionally, Seasons 1-3 held their standing on the English TV List – Season 1 with 34.47M hours viewed, Season 2 with 30.26 hours viewed and Season 3 with 30.28M hours viewed this week.”

For those who haven’t watched the series yet, this series is set in 1980s Indiana, where a group of young friends witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. As they search for answers, the children unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries.

The final and the last season of this Netflix series will now release in 2024.

  • Published Date: July 6, 2022 12:04 PM IST

