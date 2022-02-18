comscore Stranger Things Season 4 to release in 2 volumes this year: Check details
News

Stranger Things Season 4 announced to release in two parts

Entertainment

The Stranger Things season 4 vol. 1 will arrive on Netflix on May 27 while the second volume will release on July 1. The creators are calling it "the beginning of the end".

stranger things ss4

After almost three years of releasing Stranger Things season 3, the Netflix series will be back with its final two seasons this year. If you are also a fan, it must be frustrating waiting for answers to questions like What happened to Hopper? Will Eleven get back with Mike? and so on. Also Read - Where to watch the 2022 Oscar nominated films: Tick, Tick, Boom, Don't Look Up, and more

Netflix series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have now released an open letter announcing to release the Season 4 in two volumes. The best part is the two volumes will release only one month apart. Sadly, this will be the last season of the much-popular Emmy nominated series. Also Read - Best web series to watch on Netflix right now: Inventing Anna, Aranyak, All of Us Are Dead and more

Stranger Things, Netflix Also Read - Tata Play Binge introduces Netflix combo plans: Check details

Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date

The Stranger Things season 4 vol. 1 will arrive on Netflix on May 27 while the second volume will release on July 1. The creators are calling it “the beginning of the end”. According to the creators, the upcoming show is a little different from the others. It took them over 9 scripts, over 800 pages, 2 years of filming and a runtime of almost twice the length of any other season.

Season 3 ended with Demogorgon-fighting, Mind Flayer–assassinating crew, they were headed in different directions in the aftermath of the Battle of Starcourt. According to Netflix, Season 4, volume 1 will pick up 6 months later where the main cast is spread across the world in four extremely different — yet equally mysterious — locations.

“Between navigating the highs and lows of high school and battling the threat of a terrifying new supernatural force, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) must figure out how to put an end to the Upside Down — once and for all, read Netflix’s Tudum blog.

The Duffer Brothers have revealed that there are still many more exciting stories within the world of Stranger Things. The upcoming season is set to bring new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 18, 2022 2:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Flipkart launches 45-minute grocery delivery service: Here s how to get groceries delivered quickly
Apps
Flipkart launches 45-minute grocery delivery service: Here s how to get groceries delivered quickly
Google Assistant fails to understand basic commands, issue now fixed

News

Google Assistant fails to understand basic commands, issue now fixed

Snapchat will let you change your username starting February 23

Apps

Snapchat will let you change your username starting February 23

Poco X4 key specifications leaked ahead of the launch: Check expected specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Poco X4 key specifications leaked ahead of the launch: Check expected specifications, price, features

Samsung Galaxy M23, Galaxy M33 might debut in India soon

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M23, Galaxy M33 might debut in India soon

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

India s UPI goes international! Nepal to soon get UPI payment options

YouTuber beats Elon Musk to become world s richest man

Flipkart launches 45-minute grocery delivery service: Here s how to get groceries delivered quickly

Google Assistant fails to understand basic commands, issue now fixed

Poco X4 key specifications leaked ahead of the launch: Check expected specifications, price, features

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Stranger Things Season 4 to release in 2 volumes this year: Check details

Entertainment

Stranger Things Season 4 to release in 2 volumes this year: Check details
Where to stream the 2022 Oscar nominated films

Entertainment

Where to stream the 2022 Oscar nominated films
Best Netflix series to watch right now

Entertainment

Best Netflix series to watch right now
Tata Play Binge Netflix combo plans announced: All you need to know

Telecom

Tata Play Binge Netflix combo plans announced: All you need to know
Valentine's Day: Watch out for romance frauds on online dating apps

Features

Valentine's Day: Watch out for romance frauds on online dating apps

हिंदी समाचार

Nubia Red Magic 7 Series हुई लॉन्च, जानें इस गेमिंग लाइनअप के फीचर्स और कीमत

Twitter में आया कमाल का फीचर, अब कर पाएंगे 6 कन्वर्सेशन को पिन

Acer Predator Helios 300 भारत में लॉन्च, 16GB RAM समेत मिल रहे कई धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन

5000mAh बैटरी वाले Infinix Zero 5G की पहली सेल आज, जानें मिलेंगे क्या ऑफर

Twitter का सर्वर एक सप्ताह में दूसरी बार डाउन, दुनियाभर में यूजर्स को हुई परेशानी

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999
Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more
Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

News

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster
Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

News

India s UPI goes international! Nepal to soon get UPI payment options
News
India s UPI goes international! Nepal to soon get UPI payment options
YouTuber beats Elon Musk to become world s richest man

News

YouTuber beats Elon Musk to become world s richest man
Flipkart launches 45-minute grocery delivery service: Here s how to get groceries delivered quickly

Apps

Flipkart launches 45-minute grocery delivery service: Here s how to get groceries delivered quickly
Google Assistant fails to understand basic commands, issue now fixed

News

Google Assistant fails to understand basic commands, issue now fixed
Poco X4 key specifications leaked ahead of the launch: Check expected specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Poco X4 key specifications leaked ahead of the launch: Check expected specifications, price, features

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers