After almost three years of releasing Stranger Things season 3, the Netflix series will be back with its final two seasons this year. If you are also a fan, it must be frustrating waiting for answers to questions like What happened to Hopper? Will Eleven get back with Mike? and so on. Also Read - Where to watch the 2022 Oscar nominated films: Tick, Tick, Boom, Don't Look Up, and more

Netflix series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have now released an open letter announcing to release the Season 4 in two volumes. The best part is the two volumes will release only one month apart. Sadly, this will be the last season of the much-popular Emmy nominated series. Also Read - Best web series to watch on Netflix right now: Inventing Anna, Aranyak, All of Us Are Dead and more

Also Read - Tata Play Binge introduces Netflix combo plans: Check details

Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date

The Stranger Things season 4 vol. 1 will arrive on Netflix on May 27 while the second volume will release on July 1. The creators are calling it “the beginning of the end”. According to the creators, the upcoming show is a little different from the others. It took them over 9 scripts, over 800 pages, 2 years of filming and a runtime of almost twice the length of any other season.

uoos noʎ ǝǝs pic.twitter.com/pJ71dRgmo1 — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 17, 2022

Season 3 ended with Demogorgon-fighting, Mind Flayer–assassinating crew, they were headed in different directions in the aftermath of the Battle of Starcourt. According to Netflix, Season 4, volume 1 will pick up 6 months later where the main cast is spread across the world in four extremely different — yet equally mysterious — locations.

Every ending has a beginning. Vol. 1 is coming May 27. Vol. 2 is coming July 1. pic.twitter.com/nw8IYqQzil — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 17, 2022

“Between navigating the highs and lows of high school and battling the threat of a terrifying new supernatural force, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) must figure out how to put an end to the Upside Down — once and for all, read Netflix’s Tudum blog.

The Duffer Brothers have revealed that there are still many more exciting stories within the world of Stranger Things. The upcoming season is set to bring new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes.