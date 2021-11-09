Netflix has dropped the teaser of Stranger Things 4. On November 6, Netflix unveiled the teaser trailer for its fourth season, ‘Welcome to California.’ The fourth season is coming after three years from the third season of this series. Netflix has also revealed the titles of all 9 episodes of Stranger Things 4. Ahead of Netflix‘s annual celebration of the most extensive original series, the web streaming giant on Saturday revealed that the Stranger Things season 4 is premiering in Summer 2022. Also Read - iOS users will have to go an extra mile to play games on Netflix

Stranger Things is a famous science fiction series which is set in the year 1983. There has been a total of 3 seasons of this series so far. The first season came in the year 2016. At the same time, the last season came in July 2019, with a total of eight episodes. The story begins after the events of the Season 3 finale. Eleven is forced to move to a new city after the disappearance of Jim Hopper (David Harbour). While she tries to adjust to the new school. But her classmates are not welcoming. Also Read - How to play video games on Netflix

Also Read - Netflix brings free-to-play games to its Android app worldwide

“Dear Mike, today is day 185. I think I have finally adapted. I even like school now. I have made lots of friends, even so, I am ready for Spring break. Mostly because I get to see you,” said Eleven in the teaser. However, the words and the incident shown in the teaser are not matching.

Further, she says, “We will have the best spring break ever.”

In another video, the webs series unveiled the names of the episodes of the upcoming season.

What's in a name? Stranger Things 4 premiering Summer 2022. pic.twitter.com/leznp8XJbh — Netflix (@netflix) November 6, 2021

Season 4 episodes name