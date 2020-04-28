comscore Stream HBO Max on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV from May 27
New customers who want to subscribe to HBO Max will be able to do so via an in-app purchase, priced at $14.99 per month.

WarnerMedia has announced its new streaming service HBO Max will be available from May 27 on Apple devices, fully integrated with the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TVs. Customers who are billed through the App Store or through Apple TV Channels for HBO Now will be upgraded automatically to HBO Max at no additional charge, reports AppleInsider. Also Read - HBO Max to launch on May 27 with Warner Bros. library: Check price, full list of shows and movies

New customers who want to subscribe to HBO Max will be able to do so via an in-app purchase, priced at $14.99 per month. HBO Max will be available as a native app only for the fourth-generation Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K. However, subscribers with older Apple TV second and third generation set-tops can stream HBO Max content from their iPhone or iPad to their TV with AirPlay. Also Read - Joker streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

HBO Max will offer an impressive direct-to-consumer experience with 10,000 hours of premium content. It will include “the entire HBO service, together with beloved franchises, titles past and present from Warner Bros., the best of the best from around the world,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - HBO is releasing tons of TV shows and Movies free to Non-Subscribers

At launch, a handful of original shows will be available, on top of all the content already available on HBO Go/Now (Westworld, Game of Thrones), Boomerang (Loony Toons, Scooby Doo), and DC Universe (Titans, Doom Patrol).

TV shows and films will be added from CNN, TNT, TBS, The CW, TCM, Adult Swim, and more, with series like “The Big Bang Theory” and “South Park” included. The original content will include “Toyko Vice” with Ansel Elgort, a “Grease” spinoff, and a sequel to “Gossip Girl.”

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

From WarnerMedia’s portfolio, you will see The Big Bang Theory, Doctor Who (new), Rick and Morty, The Boondocks and The Bachelor. The list also includes Sesame Street, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Batwoman, Nancy Drew, Kate Keene, DC’s Doom Patrol, The O.C., Pretty Little Liars, and CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. It is being reported that the existing HBO Now users will be given access to HBO Max for no additional cost if the subscription is billed directly via HBO.

Written with agency inputs

