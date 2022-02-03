Music label, T-series, founded by Gulshan Kumar, is now entering the over-the-top (OTT) platform segment. Chairman and Managing Director of T-series, Bhushan Kumar has officially announced the news saying they are ecstatic to venture into producing web shows. According to him, T-Series believes in the power of stories, be it through the music they make or the films they produce. Also Read - Top classic romance movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

A-list directors including Aanand L. Rai (“Atrangi Re”), Anubhav Sinha (“Article 15”), Nikkhil Advani (“Mumbai Diaries 26/11”), Hansal Mehta (“Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story”), Sanjay Gupta (“Mumbai Saga”), Bejoy Nambiar (“Solo”), Suparn S. Varma (“The Family Man”), Mikhil Musale (“Made In China”) and Soumendra Padhi (“Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega”) have teamed up to be the showrunners for the platform.

The company aims to cater to the global audience with fresh and original web series across all genres. In conversation with Variety, Bhushan Kumar said, “We aim at offering fresh, original and exclusive stories tailored for our viewers across the globe. With this expansion, we aim at creating binge-worthy content that will cater to new audiences and will include tapping new markets. We are thrilled to diversify and become a creative hub for producing music, films and web shows.”

For the unversed, T-Series is set to release romantic drama Radhe Shyam, Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anek, Ek Villain Returns, Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus, Thank God, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush, Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal, and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund and more.

In addition to Zee5, SonyLIV, Voot, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, T-Series is likely to intensify the competition in this OTT platform segment.