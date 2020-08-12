Tata Sky Binge brings Voot Select, Voot Kids onboard

OTT aggregating service Tata Sky Binge has partnered with Viacom18 Digital Ventures to bring onboard their content streaming service Voot Select and kids-focused Voot Kids. This partnership will add TV shows from Viacom18 and Voot Originals, along with the loved cartoon characters from Indian and International shows, straight to Binge. Also Read - Tata Sky Binge+ adds Zee5 to its list of supported OTT platforms

With catch-up and premium OTT content on television, Tata Sky Binge already offers a host of entertainment options from leading platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now and ShemarooMe. The addition of Voot Select and Voot Kids to the existing content will enable Binge users to access more originals, exclusive international content, blockbuster movies in multiple languages, and more. Also Read - Tata Sky will remove channels to reduce prices for 70 lakh users from June 15: Here's why

Voot Select

With Voot Select, Tata Sky Binge users can access a host of content, including many Voot Originals like Asur, Marzi, Raiker Case, Illegal, etc. Blockbuster movies and on-demand content of popular shows from Colors (Hindi), MTV, Nickelodeon, Colors Kannada, Colors Marathi, Colors Bangla, Colors Super, and Colors Gujarati will also be featured on the platform. Added to the list are renowned international shows, such as Shark Tank S11, Why Women Kill, The Good Wife, The Affair, and The Twilight Zone among others. Also Read - Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top box now available at Rs 3,999; offers free access to premium OTT apps

Voot Kids

At a time when kids are compelled to stay indoors and there has been an increased demand for content to keep them safely engaged at home, the partnership with Voot Kids will provide a destination for kids on Binge. It offers thousands of hours of popular Indian and international shows, with 200+ cartoons – including favorites like Pokemon, Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, Motu Patlu, Dora the Explorer, Ben 10 and Avatar – 150+ audio stories, 500+ eBooks and 5000+ educational quizzes.

Tata Sky subscribers can access the library of premium OTT apps on Binge via the Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition for Rs 299 per month. New and existing customers can avail of a Tata Sky Binge+ connection at an offer price of Rs 3999 which includes a 6-month subscription to the Binge platform. Customers on the FireTV stick or the Android Box also get access to the last 7 days of missed shows (based on a linear entitlement) and 3 months of Amazon Prime subscription at no extra cost.