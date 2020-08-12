comscore Tata Sky Binge brings Voot Select, Voot Kids onboard | BGR India
News

Tata Sky Binge adds Voot Select, Voot Kids to its list of platforms

Entertainment

Tata Sky Binge already offers a host of entertainment options from leading platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now and ShemarooMe.

  • Published: August 12, 2020 7:12 PM IST
Tata Sky Binge

OTT aggregating service Tata Sky Binge has partnered with Viacom18 Digital Ventures to bring onboard their content streaming service Voot Select and kids-focused Voot Kids. This partnership will add TV shows from Viacom18 and Voot Originals, along with the loved cartoon characters from Indian and International shows, straight to Binge. Also Read - Tata Sky Binge+ adds Zee5 to its list of supported OTT platforms

With catch-up and premium OTT content on television, Tata Sky Binge already offers a host of entertainment options from leading platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now and ShemarooMe. The addition of Voot Select and Voot Kids to the existing content will enable Binge users to access more originals, exclusive international content, blockbuster movies in multiple languages, and more. Also Read - Tata Sky will remove channels to reduce prices for 70 lakh users from June 15: Here's why

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Voot Select

With Voot Select, Tata Sky Binge users can access a host of content, including many Voot Originals like Asur, Marzi, Raiker Case, Illegal, etc. Blockbuster movies and on-demand content of popular shows from Colors (Hindi), MTV, Nickelodeon, Colors Kannada, Colors Marathi, Colors Bangla, Colors Super, and Colors Gujarati will also be featured on the platform. Added to the list are renowned international shows, such as Shark Tank S11, Why Women Kill, The Good Wife, The Affair, and The Twilight Zone among others. Also Read - Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top box now available at Rs 3,999; offers free access to premium OTT apps

Voot Kids

At a time when kids are compelled to stay indoors and there has been an increased demand for content to keep them safely engaged at home, the partnership with Voot Kids will provide a destination for kids on Binge. It offers thousands of hours of popular Indian and international shows, with 200+ cartoons – including favorites like Pokemon, Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, Motu Patlu, Dora the Explorer, Ben 10 and Avatar – 150+ audio stories, 500+ eBooks and 5000+ educational quizzes.

Tata Sky Binge+ adds Zee5 to its list of supported OTT platforms

Also Read

Tata Sky Binge+ adds Zee5 to its list of supported OTT platforms

Tata Sky subscribers can access the library of premium OTT apps on Binge via the Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition for Rs 299 per month. New and existing customers can avail of a Tata Sky Binge+ connection at an offer price of Rs 3999 which includes a 6-month subscription to the Binge platform. Customers on the FireTV stick or the Android Box also get access to the last 7 days of missed shows (based on a linear entitlement) and 3 months of Amazon Prime subscription at no extra cost.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 12, 2020 7:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Microsoft Surface Duo to launch on September 10
News
Microsoft Surface Duo to launch on September 10
Tata Sky Binge brings Voot Select, Voot Kids onboard

Entertainment

Tata Sky Binge brings Voot Select, Voot Kids onboard

Xiaomi Mi 100W car charger, 20W Smart Tracking charging pad launched

News

Xiaomi Mi 100W car charger, 20W Smart Tracking charging pad launched

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

Review

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

Google and Qualcomm pump millions into HMD Global: Check details

News

Google and Qualcomm pump millions into HMD Global: Check details

Most Popular

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

OnePlus Buds Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Microsoft Surface Duo to launch on September 10

Xiaomi Mi 100W car charger, 20W Smart Tracking charging pad launched

Google and Qualcomm pump millions into HMD Global: Check details

Realme C15, Realme C12 listed on Flipkart ahead of India launch

ZTE finally makes the first phone with an under-display camera

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Sky Binge brings Voot Select, Voot Kids onboard

Entertainment

Tata Sky Binge brings Voot Select, Voot Kids onboard
Tata Sky Binge+ adds Zee5 to list of supported OTT platforms

Entertainment

Tata Sky Binge+ adds Zee5 to list of supported OTT platforms
Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top box now available at Rs 3,999

Deals

Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top box now available at Rs 3,999
Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV box price slashed by Rs 2,000: Check offer

News

Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV box price slashed by Rs 2,000: Check offer
Tata Sky offering free 2 months on annual recharge: How to get this offer

News

Tata Sky offering free 2 months on annual recharge: How to get this offer

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M31s First Impressions: पावरफुल बैटरी और कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन

Mivi M80 DuoPods मेक इन इंडिया ट्रू वायरलेस ईयरबड्स 2999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Realme C12 और Realme C15 स्मार्टफोन हुए फ्लिपकार्ट पर लिस्ट, जानिए कब होंगे लॉन्च

शाओमी ने भारत में लॉन्च किया MIUI 12, इन स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा सबसे पहले अपडेट

Redmi G Gaming Laptop इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन्स!

Latest Videos

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Features

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game
Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Features

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review

News

Microsoft Surface Duo to launch on September 10
News
Microsoft Surface Duo to launch on September 10
Xiaomi Mi 100W car charger, 20W Smart Tracking charging pad launched

News

Xiaomi Mi 100W car charger, 20W Smart Tracking charging pad launched
Google and Qualcomm pump millions into HMD Global: Check details

News

Google and Qualcomm pump millions into HMD Global: Check details
Realme C15, Realme C12 listed on Flipkart ahead of India launch

News

Realme C15, Realme C12 listed on Flipkart ahead of India launch
ZTE finally makes the first phone with an under-display camera

News

ZTE finally makes the first phone with an under-display camera

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers