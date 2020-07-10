comscore Tata Sky Binge+ adds Zee5 to list of supported OTT platforms | BGR India
Tata Sky Binge+ adds Zee5 to its list of supported OTT platforms

Apart from Zee5, Tata Sky Binge+ already streams content from OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, and ShemarooMe.

  Published: July 10, 2020 5:39 PM IST
Indian satellite television service Tata Sky recently extended its partnership with Zee5, an OTT platform, which is part of the Zee network. As part of the deal, Tata Sky Binge+ will now let its subscribers access Zee5 content as well. This includes access to over 125,000 hours of content across 12 languages. These are English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi. Also Read - Tata Sky will remove channels to reduce prices for 70 lakh users from June 15: Here's why

What Zee5 brings to the table

The new addition of Zee5 content will complement the various multi-lingual films, original dramas, international movies, and reality shows already available on Binge+. These include content from other OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, and ShemarooMe. Also Read - Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top box now available at Rs 3,999; offers free access to premium OTT apps

“OTT apps are gaining ground as a popular medium of content consumption. Considering the stupendous response we have received from the viewers for the fully integrated Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box, we are now strengthening this offering further by bringing onboard ZEE5’s unmatched content library that will further elevate the content viewing experience for our subscribers,” said a Tata Sky spokesperson. Also Read - Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top-box price slashed by Rs 2,000: Check offer

As per Tata Sky, Binge+ hosts many advanced features. These enable viewers to play shows, movies, music and games on their laptop, tablet, or mobile phone. Alternatively, they can also watch it directly on their TV with its in-built Chromecast. It also includes Google Assistant that makes discovering content easy with voice search.

Tata Sky Binge + supports all types of TVs, including those with 4K, HD LED, and LCD displays. It also supports output via an HDMI port, allowing it to connect to older TVC sets over audio and video cable.

“We are happy to extend our partnership with Tata Sky on their new initiative Tata Sky Binge+ smart set-top box. We are certain that with Tata Sky’s reach and ZEE5’s extensive library of content across languages, we will be able to provide consumers with an enriching and engaging content viewing experience,” commented a spokesperson from Zee5.

  Published Date: July 10, 2020 5:39 PM IST

