Friends, The One With the Rumour
(Season 8, Episode 9) In this Friends episode, Monika hosts a dinner for all her friends and a Ross' friend, Brad Pitt-who was Jennifer Aniston's then husband. He reveals that Ross was the co-founder of I Hate Rachel Green club back in college. He further reveals that he and Ross spread a major rumour about Rachel back in college. Other characters including Joey, Phoebe, Monika, Chandler and Ross are as fun as always during the entire episode.
How I Met Your Mother
(Season 3, Episode 9) In this Thanksgiving episode of “How I Met Your Mother” Marshall challenges Barney that the third slap in their slap bet will be coming on Thanksgiving night. Meanwhile, Ted (Josh Radnor) and Robin (Cobie Smulders) reveal to their friends that they slept together, despite having broken up.