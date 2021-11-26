1 / 5

Friends, The One With the Rumour

(Season 8, Episode 9) In this Friends episode, Monika hosts a dinner for all her friends and a Ross' friend, Brad Pitt-who was Jennifer Aniston's then husband. He reveals that Ross was the co-founder of I Hate Rachel Green club back in college. He further reveals that he and Ross spread a major rumour about Rachel back in college. Other characters including Joey, Phoebe, Monika, Chandler and Ross are as fun as always during the entire episode.