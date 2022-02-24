The much-awaited Warner Bros. The Batman will release on March 4. Ahead of the release, Dark Knight has made an appearance on Google Search. Every time you search for “Gotham City” or “Bruce Wayne” or “Bat-Signal”, you will see a fun little interactive surprise! All you need to do is tap on the bat signal gif to summon the superhero. It will cast a bat silhouette across search results and turn your screen into a stormy night sky (with all the sound effects, of course!). You will then see Batman swinging across the screen by using his signature grappling hook. Also Read - Google Search result reveals jobs people want to do now

Notably, this “Easter Egg” was not sponsored by Warner Bros. This interactive surprise will remain active on Google Search for the next year. Directed by Matt Reeves, Warner Bros. The Batman cast includes Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. Also Read - Free Fire redeem code, CoWIN, and COVID vaccine are among the top searched Google Search results in 2021: Check the full list

For the unversed, this is not the first time Google Search has come up with such an interactive surprise. Something similar had popped up on Google Search, ahead of the release of Avengers: The Endgame.

Every time anyone googled ‘Thanos’, an animated infinity gauntlet appeared on the page. Once you tap the icon, it would snap its fingers just like the villain in the film, which caused half of the search results to vanish into dust just like half of the universe did in Infinity War. To reverse the effect, users had to click on the gauntlet’s icon again.

Google search “Thanos” and click on the infinity gauntlet pic.twitter.com/jOlgfTPUpF — Oracle (@4eyedRaven) April 26, 2019

Several DC fans have shared their experience of the Easter Egg on Twitter: