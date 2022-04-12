Released back on March 4, the Robert Pattinson starrer, The Batman, will soon be available to watch online in India. The much-popular DC film is all set to release on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies and YouTube Movies starting April 18. Apple TV has officially tweeting confirming the arrival of the film on its platform. Also Read - Indian govt bans 22 YouTube channels for spreading fake news: Check full list

BookMyShow has confirmed that the film will be available in 4K resolution in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Pre-bookings are now open on BookMyShow. The film will cost you Rs 799 on the platform. However, you can choose to rent out the film for Rs 499. If you are buying or renting The Batman from BookMyShow, you will be able to stream it on supported smartphones, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Fire TVs.

In addition to BookMyShow, The Batman will also be available on the Apple TV, Google Play Movies and YouTube Movies in India, starting April 18. The film has officially released on the HBO Max streaming service in the US. However, there is no confirmation if it will arrive on major OTT platforms in India like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video anytime soon.

Robert Pattinson makes his debut as @TheBatman in his early years as the Caped Crusader. You could call this a double origin story. Explore the entire DC universe on the Apple TV app: https://t.co/Z63OdrIzTh pic.twitter.com/M6jGQMLhgT — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 16, 2021

For the unversed, The Batman 2022 is one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. The Batman cast includes Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

A new era of #TheBatman has arrived. Now Playing only in theaters. pic.twitter.com/PsaGK6SgHC — The Batman (@TheBatman) March 11, 2022

DC is likely to release Black Adam, League of Super Pets, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods and more later this year.