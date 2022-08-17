comscore The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Amazon Prime Video release schedule announced
News

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 2

Entertainment

The series is set in a period called the "Second Age" that existed thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Untitled design - 2022-08-17T150654.868

The prequel of J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is all set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 2. The content streaming platform has now announced the global release schedule of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Also Read - Series to binge-watch on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video now

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Amazon Prime Video release schedule

In India, the first and the second episode of the series will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on September 2 at 6.30 pm IST. The rest of the episodes (eight) of the series will drop on a weekly basis every Friday at 9.30 am IST.  The season finale is scheduled for October 14.

lord of the rings, amazon prime video

The series is set in a period called the “Second Age” that existed thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. It will be a story of Middle Earth. It will also include the fall of Morgoth, Sauron’s master. As per the official synopsis:

“This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings,’ and takes viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.”

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy also appreciated the series after he witnessed the premiere of the series.

  • Published Date: August 17, 2022 4:40 PM IST

