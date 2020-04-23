Not all the Star Wars spin-offs gained the popularity that we thought they would. The Mandalorian TV series, however, has been quite popular with fans all over. Now we have news that work is already beginning on The Mandalorian Season 3. This came as quite the surprise, considering that even the second season of the show is not out yet. It will be airing later this year on Disney Plus. Also Read - The Simpsons is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

As per a report by Variety, Jon Favreau has been penning scripts for the show’s third season “for a while”. Further, the art department and the production’s design department have also begun work on The Mandalorian Season 3. Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar has 8 million paid subscribers while Disney+ surpassed 50 million globally

Watch: Secret Android Features you didn’t know about

However, that by no means will mean that we shall see the third season of the show anytime soon. Productions of both movies and television series are on a halt across the globe due to the ongoing pandemic. Moreover, with even the second season still not available to watch yet, hopes of another season after it in quick succession is just too good to be true. Also Read - Angrezi Medium releases on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP : Irfan Khan is Back

Since we haven’t yet had a peek at The Mandalorian Season 2, it is hard to predict what could happen with Mando in season 3. All we know is he will be there, presumably accompanied by The Child (Baby Yoda). However, a few new characters are assumed to be added to the cast in the new season. Michael Biehn will be playing another bounty hunter with ties to The Mandalorian. Meanwhile, actress Rosario Dawson has been linked to playing the part of Ahsoka Tano. There have also been rumors of True Lies star Jaime Lee Curtis being in the new season.

Coming back to The Mandalorian Season 2, the show should be available on Disney Plus in October 2020, as revealed back in February. Schedules for season 2 have apparently not been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is possible because filming and production were likely wrapped up before the outbreak started growing. In India, users will be able to stream the show on Disney Plus Hotstar, with the two names having formed a partnership in the country recently.