This is when you can watch Friends: The Reunion on Zee5

Friends fans in India rejoice! The much-awaited reunion of the popular sitcom is all set to go live at almost the same time as the US timing tomorrow for you to watch it “along with the rest of the world.” Also Read - Friends: The Reunion on Zee5: Release date, How to stream online and more

So, no more waiting for the long-due special episode that is just the thing we need right now. Here’s all you need to know about it. Also Read - Best websites to watch Hindi Bollywood movies online for free during COVID-19 pandemic time

Friends: The Reunion on ZEE5

People will be able to watch the special show on ZEE5 at 12:32 pm tomorrow, which is only two minutes late, to be precise. This comes after ZEE5 was announced as the official streaming partner for the show, which is exclusive to HBO Max that has still not made it to India. Also Read - Top 5 Indian OTT streaming services: Zee5, SonyLIV and more

For those who don’t know, Friends: The Reunion will be streamed via HBO Go in Asia and AEST in Australia.

The iconic gang is back together after 17 years! #FriendsReunionOnZee5 Witness this once in a lifetime moment with the rest of the world on May 27th at 12.32 pm by subscribing to Zee5 https://t.co/3xvDWjijUZ pic.twitter.com/fakyfQgV1Q — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) May 25, 2021

If you can’t keep calm and aim to watch the show, you just need to subscribe to ZEE5‘s Premium plan by paying Rs 499 a year. This feels nominal when compared to the Netflix or Amazon Prime Video plans.

As a reminder, the Friends reunion will see the main cast (Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, Courteney Cox as Monica, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe, Matt LeBlanc as Joey, Matthew Perry as Chandler, and David Schwimmer as Ross) come together after 18 years since the last season was filmed.

While it won’t be an additional episode as a continuation of what happened in the last season, it will bring in the nostalgia of the 10-year journey of what has become a crucial part of many.

Recently, its official trailer was released that gave us a glimpse of what to expect from the show. By the looks of it, we are in for a ride full of joy, tears, goosebumps, and all the Friends memories we need.

The show, which was filmed at the original soundstage, Stage 24, at the Warner Bros. Studio, will also see the entry of guests such as David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Lady Gaga, and more.