Thor Love And Thunder Official Teaser Out Female Thor Confirmed Watch Video

Thor Love and Thunder teaser is finally out and it is everything that fans were expecting. The video confirms a long-standing rumour of a Jane Foster Thor: A female Thor who is worthy of lifting Thor's old hammer: Mjolnir. The teaser is almost as substantial as a trailer.

The Thor Love and Thunder Marvel movie also got its launch date. The teaser has confirmed a launch date of July 2022. The trailer opens with Thor recovering from his mental and physical setback in Avengers: Infinity War. We get a stunning montage of his unique fat-to-fit workout.

For the first time, we also get a glimpse of Thor's childhood in the Marvel film universe. Thor is seen looking for answers within and is apparently leaving the Super-hero life for peace.