comscore Thor Love and Thunder official teaser out, female Thor confirmed: Watch video
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Thor Love And Thunder Official Teaser Out Female Thor Confirmed Watch Video
News

Thor Love and Thunder first official teaser out: Watch video

Entertainment

For the first time, we also get a glimpse of Thor’s childhood in the Marvel film universe. Thor is seen looking for answers within and is apparently leaving the Super-hero life

Thor Love and Thunder

Thor Love and Thunder Teaser

Thor Love and Thunder teaser is finally out and it is everything that fans were expecting. The video confirms a long-standing rumour of a Jane Foster Thor: A female Thor who is worthy of lifting Thor’s old hammer: Mjolnir. The teaser is almost as substantial as a trailer. Also Read - Xbox Game Pass subscribers can get 3-month free access to Marvel Unlimited: How to avail

The Thor Love and Thunder Marvel movie also got its launch date. The teaser has confirmed a launch date of July 2022. The trailer opens with Thor recovering from his mental and physical setback in Avengers: Infinity War. We get a stunning montage of his unique fat-to-fit workout. Also Read - Marvel timeline: How to watch films in chronological order

For the first time, we also get a glimpse of Thor’s childhood in the Marvel film universe. Thor is seen looking for answers within and is apparently leaving the Super-hero life for peace. Also Read - DC films releasing in 2022 after The Batman: Black Adam, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom and more

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 18, 2022 8:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Chandigarh man pays Rs 15.4 lakhs for special number for Activa worth Rs 71,000
automobile
Chandigarh man pays Rs 15.4 lakhs for special number for Activa worth Rs 71,000
OnePlus to Realme: Best camera smartphones under Rs 50,000

Photo Gallery

OnePlus to Realme: Best camera smartphones under Rs 50,000

Best camera smartphones under Rs 50,000 in India

Photo Gallery

Best camera smartphones under Rs 50,000 in India

Apple could discontinue iPhone 11 this year

Mobiles

Apple could discontinue iPhone 11 this year

Renault Kwid electric car E-Tech driving range, features in pictures

Photo Gallery

Renault Kwid electric car E-Tech driving range, features in pictures

Renault Kwid electric car E-Tech driving range, features: View in pictures

Photo Gallery

Renault Kwid electric car E-Tech driving range, features: View in pictures

Google Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 may launched soon

Wearables

Google Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 may launched soon

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Thor Love and Thunder first official teaser out: Watch video

Chandigarh man pays Rs 15.4 lakhs for special number for Activa worth Rs 71,000

Apple could discontinue iPhone 11 this year

Google Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 may launched soon

OnePlus Ace spotted in live video ahead of April 21 launch

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Estimated Tim Of Arrival (ETA) For Beta Users, Checkout Details Here

Related Topics

Related Stories

Thor Love and Thunder first official teaser out: Watch video

Entertainment

Thor Love and Thunder first official teaser out: Watch video
Xbox Game Pass subscribers can get 3-month free access to Marvel Unlimited: How to avail

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can get 3-month free access to Marvel Unlimited: How to avail
Here's how to watch Marvel films in correct order

Entertainment

Here's how to watch Marvel films in correct order
Special copy of Marvel's first-ever comic book fetches $2.4 million

Entertainment

Special copy of Marvel's first-ever comic book fetches $2.4 million
Marvel release first trailer of Ms. Marvel Disney Plus series

Entertainment

Marvel release first trailer of Ms. Marvel Disney Plus series

हिंदी समाचार

BGMI में Silver Fragments पाने के सबसे आसान तरीके, खरीद पाएंगे कई धमाकेदार आइटम

iPhone 11 होगा बंद और iPhone 12 की घटेगी कीमत! जानें क्या है Apple का प्लान

12GB RAM के साथ आ सकता है Realme GT 2, लॉन्च से पहले खास डिटेल्स लीक

भारत में लॉन्च हुए नए एलियनवेयर गेमिंग लैपटॉप, फीचर्स हैं बहुत खास

भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Land Rover Discovery का नया एडिशन, 1 करोड़ से ज्यादा है कीमत

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Features

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List
Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch
WhatsApp To Allow Users To Create 'Communities' On App - Check All Details Here

News

WhatsApp To Allow Users To Create 'Communities' On App - Check All Details Here
INFINIX HOT 11 2022: Super Budget Smartphone | UNBOXING

Hands On

INFINIX HOT 11 2022: Super Budget Smartphone | UNBOXING

News

Thor Love and Thunder first official teaser out: Watch video
Entertainment
Thor Love and Thunder first official teaser out: Watch video
Chandigarh man pays Rs 15.4 lakhs for special number for Activa worth Rs 71,000

automobile

Chandigarh man pays Rs 15.4 lakhs for special number for Activa worth Rs 71,000
Apple could discontinue iPhone 11 this year

Mobiles

Apple could discontinue iPhone 11 this year
Google Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 may launched soon

Wearables

Google Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 may launched soon
OnePlus Ace spotted in live video ahead of April 21 launch

Mobiles

OnePlus Ace spotted in live video ahead of April 21 launch

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers