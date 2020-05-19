TikTok gets Disney's streaming head Kevin Mayer as its new chief

Disney’s head of streaming Kevin Mayer has quit the company and will be joining TikTok as its CEO from next month and also become COO at TikTok’s parent company ByteDance. Mayer has been instrumental in launch of Disney+ platform, which now caters to over 50 million users globally. Also Read - Facebook server-side change took down Spotify, TikTok and other iOS apps this morning

"In his role as COO, Kevin will lead music, gaming, Helo, emerging businesses. He will serve as CEO of TikTok, leading the rapidly growing platform as it continues to build its global community of creators, users, and brands," ByteDance said its in statement.

And more importantly, Mayer will be responsible for building global operations for ByteDance as well. "He will be charged with driving the global development of ByteDance. Also overseeing corporate functions including corporate development, sales, marketing, public affairs, security, moderation, and legal."

TikTok hit two billion downloads worldwide on the App Store as well as Google Play. And India leads the chart with 611 million or about 30.3 percent of all unique installs.

China is the second leading country for installs, accumulating 196.6 million to date. And US rounds out the top three countries for downloads with 165 million installs, or 8.2 percent.

Disney’s loss is TikTok’s gain

Mayer was tipped to get the top job at Disney for his role in growth and development of the brand, which includes acquisitions. However, Disney decided to appoint Bob Chapek as the new CEO back in February.

Joining TikTok and building its global branding will be his latest challenge, and he seems excited for what the future holds for the company. “Like everyone else, I’ve been impressed watching the company build something incredibly rare in TikTok. And I’m excited to help lead the next phase of ByteDance’s journey.”

TikTok’s popularity has been captured in markets like China and India. Now ByteDance will rely on Mayer to grow in countries like the US, UK and other parts of Europe.