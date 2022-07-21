Netflix has officially confirmed that it will launch the oldest Spider-Man trilogy directed by Sam Raimi on Netflix. The three films featuring Tobey Maguire and Kristen Dunst will arrive on Netflix on August 1. Although several new Spider-man movies featuring Tom Holland have already taken over the screens for many, a lot of people still consider Tobey Maguire the best Spiderman ever. Also Read - Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC version details revealed ahead of August 12 launch

Sam Raimi’s Spiderman trilogy to arrive on Netflix

Netflix took it to Twitter to announce that the said Spiderman series will release on Netflix on August 1. Many people are meaning to re-watch the old trilogy as several legendary characters including Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro and Spiderman (Tobey Maguire) himself were seen in the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home. This seems like the right time to introduce these films on the platform.

For the unversed, all the other Spider-Man films including all three of Tom Holland and two of Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man) are now available for streaming on Netflix.

For the unversed, there are three Sam Raimi’s Spiderman films that were released several years ago. Spider-Man (2002) was the first film that revolved around an average teenager Peter Parker who is transformed into an extraordinary superhero after he is accidentally bitten by a radioactive spider. When his beloved uncle is savagely murdered during a robbery, young Peter vows to use his powers to avenge his death. The super-villain in this film is Green Goblin.

The second Spiderman film was released in 2004, where Tobey Maguire returns as the mild-mannered Peter Parker, who is juggling the delicate balance of his dual life as a college student and a superhuman crime fighter. Peter’s life becomes even more complicated when he confronts a new nemesis, the brilliant Otto Octavius who has been reincarnated as the maniacal and multi-tentacled Doc Ock.

The last Sam Raimi’s Spiderman film was released in 2007. Here Peter Parker finally has the girl of his dreams, Mary Jane Watson, and New York City is in the throes of Spider-mania! But when a strange alien symbiote turns Spider-Man’s suit black, his darkest demons come to light changing Spider-Man inside as well as out. Here he fights off three villains – the deadly Sandman, Venom, and the New Goblin.