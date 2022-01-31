comscore Valentines Day special: Top classic romance movies to watch online
Top classic romance movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

While modern love stories like Fault In Our Stars, La La Land have their own charm, they still cannot replace classic romance films like Sleepless In Seattle, A Walk to Remember, Gone With the Wind and more. Here's where to watch them.

Since Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, now is the time to prep your watch list for the month. Although many new films like The Kissing Booth, Love Aaj Kal and more have made their way to OTT platforms, they cannot replace old-school classic love stories like Sleepless in Seattle, Pride and Prejudice and more. If you are looking for some of the best classic romance films on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, here is the list of films that you should not miss. Also Read - Top movies/series to watch this weekend: Pushpa, Kapil Sharma, Ice Age more

Sleepless in Seattle, Amazon Prime Video

Sleepless in Seattle, Amazon Prime Video Also Read - Most OTT consumers in India are frustrated searching for something to watch: Report

Now available on Amazon Prime Video, Sleepless in Seattle was released back in 1993. Starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. The film is about a guy, Sam who still recovering from the death of his wife Maggie. His eight-year-old son Jonah one day forces him to go on a national radio talk show, hoping that he will find a companion. Also Read - Disney+ announces to expand its service to more than 50 countries later this year

A Walk to Remember, Amazon Prime Video

A Walk to Remember, Amazon Prime Video

Based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks, A Walk to Remember was released in 2002. The love story is about Landon, a college kid and Jamie, a reverend’s daughter. The cast of the film includes Shane West and Mandy Moore.

Pride and Prejudice, Netflix

Pride and Prejudice, Netflix, romance

Pride and Prejudice is a film based on Jane Austen’s novel. Set in 19th-century England, Mrs. Bennet hopes to marry her daughters to prosperous gentlemen, including the new arrival of Mr. Darcy. The cast of the film includes Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Brenda Blethyn and more.

10 Things I Hate About You, Disney+ Hotstar

10 Things I Hate About You, Disney+ Hotstar

10 Things I Hate About You is a classic romance film. A high-school boy, Cameron, cannot date Bianca until her anti-social older sister, Kat, has a boyfriend. Cameron pays a mysterious boy, Patrick, to charm Kat. Later, Cameron and Patrick fall in love. The cast of the film includes Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and more.

Gone With The Wind, Amazon Prime Video

Gone With the Wind, Amazon Prime Video, romance

Gone With The Wind is one of the oldest romance films that was released in 1940. The film is an American classic about a manipulative woman and a roguish man who carry on a turbulent love affair in the American south during the Civil War and Reconstruction. The cast of the film includes Thomas Mitchell, Barbara O’Neil, Harry Davenport and more.

  • Published Date: January 31, 2022 5:15 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 31, 2022 5:37 PM IST

