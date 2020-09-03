comscore Twitch Watch Parties allow users to stream content with friends | BGR India
Twitch Watch Parties allow users to stream Amazon Prime Video content with friends

The new feature comes amidst reports that non-gaming content is performing better than gaming content on Twitch, which was once a service synonymous with gaming streams.

Twitch BGR India

Watching and enjoying content together is all the rage right now. Netflix had a popular Netflix Party extension that gained popularity a few months ago. Later, Spotify also rolled out a beta version of its group sessions. Now we have something from Twitch as well. Twitch’s new watch parties is now rolling out to every user. This will allow any Twitch users to effectively ‘stream’ their favorite movies and TV shows using Amazon Prime Video’s library. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber to offer free Netflix, Amazon Prime Video subscription with select plans

The new Twitch feature is also not just limited to families. A streamer can share their movie stream with practically anyone who has an Amazon Prime account. The feature is unlike apps like Scener which allows users to stream Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO titles with friends in the United States. Twitch can stream only from Amazon Prime Video. Also Read - Nokia 5.3 on sale today via Amazon: Price in India, offers, specifications

Watch: Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 Season 2: Operation Steel Wave reveal

The Twitch Watch Parties feature is currently not available for mobile devices, being limited to computers for now. However, the company is working on it and the phone app should get it too soon. Also Read - Amazon Halo fitness smart band launched: Check price, specifications

Twitch’s content battle

The new feature comes amidst reports that non-gaming content is performing better than gaming content on Twitch, which was once a service synonymous with gaming streams. Twitch had started rolling out the Watch Parties to streamers in October 2019. This was similar to the Amazon Watch Parties feature rolled out to Prime members in June.

Geographical challenges

While the Twitch Watch Parties feature will certainly help a lot of people who want to enjoy the content, that won’t mean everyone. Remember that Amazon Prime Video’s library of content is country-specific. This means that if your Watch Party features people from different countries, not everybody will be able to access the content being streamed.

In other news, Reliance JioFiber customers will soon be offered complimentary services of streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video along with their subscriptions of JioFiber. These plans will start rolling out from today. The brand recently launched new broadband plans and prices started at as low as Rs 399.

Best Sellers