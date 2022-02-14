Uncharted movie leaked online ahead of India, US Feb 18 release

Uncharted is a movie a lot of PlayStation gamers have patiently been waiting for. The movie is set to release on February 18. While there is still some time before the movie hits the big screen, it has already leaked online. The movie is currently available across various torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy. The movie is available in a number of versions based on quality and file size ranging from 833MB to 1.96GB. Also Read - Uncharted's Nathan Drake coming to Fortnite: Details here

The illegal Uncharted movie copies available online are reportedly of poor quality and are filled with advertisements. There are also a number of fraudulent files that act as a trap to load viruses and malware onto the machines of unsuspecting individuals. Also Read - Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to hit PS5 in January 2022

The first version of the movie reportedly surfaced on torrent sites on February 11. That is the date of the release in the UK, Spain, and other parts of Europe, while a day after release in the Middle East, Russia, and Southeast Asia. The movie is set to release in India, the US and other parts of the world on February 18.

All of the leaked versions of the movie sport the label “CAM” revealing that all of them were filmed in cinemas with a video camera.

Torrent comments on various versions state that the Uncharted movie rips feature English audio and hardcoded Arabic subtitles. Moreover, you will get to see frequent text ads for an online gambling and betting website in English, Arabic, and Spanish.

From the screenshots posted along with the torrent files, it is clearly visible that the movie rip has a lot of visual issues, in terms of sharpness, detail, contrast, cropping, and colour. Some scenes look extremely blurred. BGR India was not able to verify the audio quality, though the comments suggest that it is also extremely muffled and echos a lot.

The Uncharted movie stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, Antonio Banderas as the villain Santiago Moncada, Sophia Ali Chloe Frazer, and Tati Gabrielle as Jo Braddock. Tiernan Jones and Rudy Pankow play young Nathan and Sam.