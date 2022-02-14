comscore Uncharted movie leaked online ahead of India, US Feb 18 release
Uncharted movie leaked online ahead of India, US Feb 18 release

The illegal Uncharted movie copies available online are reportedly of poor video, audio quality, and is filled with advertisements.

Uncharted

(Image: Sony Pictures)

Uncharted is a movie a lot of PlayStation gamers have patiently been waiting for. The movie is set to release on February 18. While there is still some time before the movie hits the big screen, it has already leaked online. The movie is currently available across various torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy. The movie is available in a number of versions based on quality and file size ranging from 833MB to 1.96GB. Also Read - Uncharted's Nathan Drake coming to Fortnite: Details here

The illegal Uncharted movie copies available online are reportedly of poor quality and are filled with advertisements. There are also a number of fraudulent files that act as a trap to load viruses and malware onto the machines of unsuspecting individuals. Also Read - Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to hit PS5 in January 2022

The first version of the movie reportedly surfaced on torrent sites on February 11. That is the date of the release in the UK, Spain, and other parts of Europe, while a day after release in the Middle East, Russia, and Southeast Asia. The movie is set to release in India, the US and other parts of the world on February 18.

All of the leaked versions of the movie sport the label “CAM” revealing that all of them were filmed in cinemas with a video camera.

Torrent comments on various versions state that the Uncharted movie rips feature English audio and hardcoded Arabic subtitles. Moreover, you will get to see frequent text ads for an online gambling and betting website in English, Arabic, and Spanish.

From the screenshots posted along with the torrent files, it is clearly visible that the movie rip has a lot of visual issues, in terms of sharpness, detail, contrast, cropping, and colour. Some scenes look extremely blurred. BGR India was not able to verify the audio quality, though the comments suggest that it is also extremely muffled and echos a lot.

The Uncharted movie stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, Antonio Banderas as the villain Santiago Moncada, Sophia Ali Chloe Frazer, and Tati Gabrielle as Jo Braddock. Tiernan Jones and Rudy Pankow play young Nathan and Sam.

  • Published Date: February 14, 2022 9:56 PM IST

Uncharted's Nathan Drake coming to Fortnite: Details here

Gaming

Uncharted's Nathan Drake coming to Fortnite: Details here
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to hit PS5 in January 2022

Gaming

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to hit PS5 in January 2022

Battlegrounds Mobile India खेलने वाले भूलकर भी न करें ये गलतियां, रैंक बढ़ाने में मिलेगी मदद

PUBG Mobile और BGMI में Spider-Man थीम को प्लेयर्स करते हैं काफी पसंद, जानें इसके 3 जरूरी कारण

फ्री फायर बैन होने के बाद भी फ्री फायर मैक्स क्यों नहीं हुआ बैन? जानें

Garena Free Fire क्यों हुआ भारत में बैन? जानें वजह

WhatsApp Web के सभी यूजर्स के लिए आ रहा वीडियो और वॉइस कॉलिंग फीचर, जानें कैसे करें यूज

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

Uncharted movie leaked online ahead of India, US Feb 18 release
Uncharted movie leaked online ahead of India, US Feb 18 release
Bandai Namco to develop its own metaverse with all of its IPs in one place

Bandai Namco to develop its own metaverse with all of its IPs in one place
Jio invests $200 million in AI startup that plans to take over smartphone lock screens

Jio invests $200 million in AI startup that plans to take over smartphone lock screens
Zoom rolls out fix for bug that listened to you even after your meetings ended

Zoom rolls out fix for bug that listened to you even after your meetings ended
Watch this normal cycle turn into a fire-proof, water-proof EV in seconds

Watch this normal cycle turn into a fire-proof, water-proof EV in seconds

