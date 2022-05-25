comscore Top game-based shows, series likely to release soon: Assasin's Creed series, Mario movie, and more
News

Liked watching Uncharted? Here are the upcoming series/movies inspired by famous games

Entertainment

From Cyberpunk 2077-based Edgerunner to Super Mario Based Mario movie, here are the top movies and shows based on popular games expected to release soon.

Untitled design - 2022-05-25T172540.482

After Tom Holland starrer Uncharted, Henry Canvil’s The Witcher and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, viewers want more and more TV series and movies based on their favourite games. Here’s a list of the upcoming shows and films based on popular games. Also Read - Netflix adds three new games to its catalogue: Dragon Up, Moonlighter, Townsmen

Edgerunnerscyberpunk 2077, ea, netflix

Netflix has announced that it will release an anime series based on the game Cyberpunk 2077 this year itself. To be set in the game’s Night City, this series will focus on different characters telling different stories. Also Read - The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen upgrades to release at the end of this year, confirms CD Projekt Red

According to Netflix, the series will show a “10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner—a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.” Also Read - Netflix announces a new Kids Mystery Box feature, language accessibility tools and more

The Mario Movie

mario, super mario, mario movie

Nintendo has announced that an untitled Super Mario Bros game-based Mario film will be released in April 2023. It was earlier scheduled to be released in December 2022. In this film, it is expected that actor Chris Pratt would be the voice of Mario and Charlie Day would voice Luigi.

Assassin’s Creed TV series

assassin's creed, netflix

Netflix and game developer Ubisoft have confirmed that a live-action Assassin’s Creed-based series will release on Netflix soon. Ubisoft further announced, “The live action series is currently searching for a showrunner. Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as executive producers.”

The Last of Us TV series

The last of us, HBO,

The Last of Us series has been confirmed to come on HBO and HBOMax. As per the company, the series is set 20 years after the modern civilization has been destroyed. Going by the official description by HBO, “Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

 

 

  • Published Date: May 25, 2022 5:34 PM IST

