Single All the Way
Scheduled to be launched on 2 December, Single All the Way is about a character Peter who asks his best friend to pose as his boyfriend on a Christmas visit home, but their plan — and feelings — change when his family plays matchmaker. The cast of the film includes Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers, Kathy Najimy.
A Castle for Christmas
A Castle for Christmas will release on November 26. According to Netflix, the movie is about a bestselling author who journeys to Scotland, where she falls in love with a castle. There she meets with a grumpy duke who owns this castle. The cast includes Brooke Shields, Cary Elwes, Lee Ross.