Upcoming Hotstar new series Special Ops is an Espionage thriller series directs by Neeraj Pandey, the director of Special 26, A Wednesday, Baby, M.S. Dhoni, and Aiyaary. The series will stream on Hotstar from 17 March 2020 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Marathi, and Kannada. Just before the 12 hours of its release, Special Ops has come up with another action-filled trailer. Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tracker, Vipul Gupta, Sana Khan, Meher Vij, and Divya Dutta are in the lead roles in Special Ops. Actor Vinay Pathak will also be seen in this action-thrilled web series.

Neeraj Pandey is known for terrorist hunting movies, and this will be visible from the list of his films and the upcoming web series Special Ops. The two-minute trailer of Special Ops stars with the 2001 Parliament attack in India. There are rumors around the Bollywood corners that Jimmy Shergil is also joining the team in Special Ops. Jimmy Shergil and Neeraj were together for Special 26. Hotstar is getting its first original web series with Special Ops.

Upcoming Hotstar special Ops Dates:

The principal photography of Special Ops starts in August 2019 and footage of filming releases on 23 February 2020. In an interview with Scroll.in Neeraj Panday talks about the genre he picks and said:

“Even if I don’t say it, you will find people putting it in that box eventually, so at least the work is compared with our work.”

Further, he adds that-

“More than A Wednesday, I would say Baby kickstarted it majorly. We were talking to a lot of people from the armed forces, and one thing led to another. More people came up with their experiences. All of them had a story to share. We saw the potential in films [on similar themes] that were being made abroad. If we had the right tone, it could be a great story for audiences here to watch and consume.”