Are you done with watching all the exciting Indian web series on Netflix and wondering what to start next? We have list down all the exciting upcoming Indian web series that are going to release on Netflix. 2020 is here, and Indian Media has gear itself up for presenting the most enticing, thrilling, and adventurous web series on Netflix. Earlier this year, Netflix unveils original series with Bollywood’s superstar Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Here is the list of Netflix Upcoming Indian web series:

Masaba Masaba

Masaba Masaba is an upcoming Indian web series that is going to release on Netflix. This upcoming web series influences from the life of Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta, daughter of Neena Gupta and West Indies cricketer Sir Viv Richards. Netflix is planning to showcase the bitter, happiest, and messy moments of Masaba’s life through Masaba Masaba. The viewers will look into the life of Masaba on screen, following her unique background, diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world.

The series produces by Ashvini Yardi’s Films and directs by Sonam Nair. Masaba Masaba will feature in April 2020. In a recent interview given to Netflix, Masaba said:

“I’m a huge fan of Netflix and the kind of diverse content it houses. So, when the makers approached me with the idea of a show inspired by my life, I was thrilled. It’s been a roller coaster, honestly, and I feel that the moments I’ve experienced are both unique to my journey and relatable to people. This series will be an amalgamation of my experiences, personally and professionally. I can’t wait for the audience to watch it.”

The show will also feature Neena Gupta. Talking about Neena Gupta, Masaba’s mother is super excited about her daughter’s debut at Netflix. She said in an interview given to IANS:

“I am very much excited about the show. You all will get to see my fun bonding with my daughter. It was a pleasure working with her.”

Betaal

Betaal is an upcoming Indian web series going to stream on Netflix. Shahrukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment is producing this horror zombie Betaal. It is the third collaboration of Red Chillies Entertainment with Netflix. Before this, Bard of Blood was the first collaboration of Red Chillies with Netflix. And Bobby Deol’s Class of 83 is the second collaboration with Red chilies Entertainment.

Patrick Graham, who previously directed Ghoul on Netflix, will be the writer and director of Betaal. Nikhil Mahajan and Suhani Kanwar will also be part of helping Patrick. Patrick said in an interview about how he feels working with Red Chillies Entertainment and Shahrukh Khan. He said:

“Indian legend is filled with tales that thrill, chill and bring the audience to the edge of their seat. It’s a pleasure working with Netflix again on Betaal and to be able to tap the narrative goldmine of Indian stories for a series that brings to life universal conflicts in the engaging and immersive zombie horror genre.”

Betaal sets during British colonial rule in a remote village. A two-century-old evil spirit, a British Indian army officer, and his battalion of zombie redcoats unleashes in the town. This upcoming Indian web series is starring Vineet Kumar, Aahana Kumar, and Suchitra Pillai.

Mai

Anushka Sharma joins hands with Netflix for her second web series Mai. Mai is an upcoming Indian web series that is going to stream on Netflix. Talking in an interview, Anushka said:

“This is my second collaboration with Netflix after Bulbul, and we are again looking to disrupt the kind of content audiences are consuming. We at Clean Slate Films have been dedicated to making clutter-breaking, powerful stories since our first production and we are looking forward to push the content envelope. The creative freedom to be able to translate these stories to screens that reach a global audience is exciting for us, which is why Netflix is such an important partner.”

Atul Mongia writes the script of Mai along with Tamal Sen, Amita Vyas, with Sudip Sharma as a creative producer. Earlier, Anushka collaborated with Netflix for Bulbul, a horror flick. Mai is more of a social thriller drama that revolves around a 47-year-old mother and wife, Sheel. Sheel is trapped in an into a rabbit hole of violence and power, following a personal tragedy. Talking about this upcoming Indian web series, Anushka said:

“Mai is an exciting work of fiction that tells the story of a middle-class Indian woman who leads a double-life of a don. At a time when audiences globally are appreciating differential content, Mai will hopefully intrigue them and entertain them thoroughly.”

Class of 83

Bobby Deol is making his digital debut with the Class of 83. Class of 83 is an upcoming Indian web series that will stream on Netflix. The series produces by Shahrukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment and directs by Atul Sabharwal. Class of 83 is starring Bobby Deol, Shriya Saran, Pulkit Samrat, Zakir Hussain, Anup Soni, Amrita Puri, and many others. The filming began in the first week of May 2019.

This upcoming Indian web series revolves around the life of an honorable policeman-turned police instructor whose students grapple with the complexities of honor and devotion to the nation with good morals. In an interview with PTI, Bobby Deol said:

“I have been in the industry for a long time, and I have known Shah Rukh for years. He is a great guy and I am happy he is producing the project.”

Bombay Begums

Alankrita Srivastava, the director of the wedding drama series Made in Heaven, is again coming up with a compelling female drama known as Bombay Begums. Bombay begums is an upcoming Indian web series going to stream on Netflix. Alakrita Srivastava is also known for her award-winning female comedy Lipstick Under My Burkha. Bombay Begums stars Pooja Bhatt in the lead role. The executive producer of this upcoming Indian web series is Chernin Entertainment and Endemol Shine India. Other than Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhas, Plabita Borthakur, and Sahana Goswami are plating the lead roles.

According to some reports, the shooting of this series is over. Now work is going on its post-production. The story of this series goes into detail about the lives of five urban women. These women are of different ages and generations, who duel with their desires, morals, weaknesses, and fears.