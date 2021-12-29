comscore Upcoming movies coming to Netflix, Amazon prime in January 2022: Brazen, The Tender Bar, and more
Upcoming movies coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime in January 2022

More movies and web series witnessed OTT releases than theatrical in 2021 as Omicron is still going strong in the world. Here are some oldies, new films, television, and foreign dramas to satisfy your binging needs this January 2022.

The movies returned to Theatres from the end of August. But we were still hesitant and unsure about visiting theatres. More movies and web series witnessed OTT releases than theatrical in 2021 as Omicron is still going strong in the world. Here are some oldies, new films, television, and foreign dramas to satisfy your binging needs this January 2022. Also Read - BGR Talks: ZEE5 CEO Tarun Katial speaks of managing an OTT platform in the times of Covid-19

Four to Dinner

The rom-com upcoming movie Four to Dinner is set to make its debut on Netflix on January 5. Giuseppe Maggio, Matilde Gioli, Matteo Martari and Ilenia Pastorelli play the four lovebirds in mix-and-matched couples. The movie comes from director Alessio Maria Federici, known for Bambini (2006), Tutte lo vogliono (2015), and many other interesting movies. Also Read - ZEE5 launches a new Progressive Web app in an effort increase its reach

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster is inspired from a true story set to release on Netflix on January 12. The movie is starring Janusz Chabior, Piotr Cyrwus, Sebastian Fabijanski, Andrzej Grabowski, Agnieszka Grochowska, Edyta Herbus, Krystyna Janda, Adrian Klos, Antoni Królikowski, Magdalena Lamparska in lead roles. Also Read - Dish TV teams up with Kaltura for Watcho, its OTT platform

Brazen

Brazen will release on Netflix on January 13, including Alyssa Milano as Grace, Barry W. Levy, Colleen Wheeler, Sam Page as Ed, Emilie Ullerup, Matthew Aaron Finlan in lead roles. The upcoming movie will release at 12:01 a.m. PT on January 13. Brazen is a murder mystery adapted from Roberts’ novel, Brazen Virtue.

The Tender Bar

The Tender Bar is coming on Amazon Prime on January 7, 2022. The movie stars Ben Affleck, Lily Rabe, Tye Sheridan, and Christopher Lloyd in lead roles. It is directed by George Clooney and a screenplay by William Monahan.

Eternals

Eternal is coming on Disney Plus for Marvel lovers on January 12, 2022. It is one of the installments from the Marvel franchise starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, and many more.

• Published Date: December 29, 2021 5:20 PM IST
  • Published Date: December 29, 2021 5:20 PM IST

