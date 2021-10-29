The OTT platforms are loaded with fresh releases in the upcoming months. From Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Zee5, several OTT platforms have geared themselves to bid adieu to 2021 with exciting movies and web series. Disney Plus Hotstar has a series of movies coming on the platform in November. A few Hollywood and kids’ movies are coming in November during the Diwali festival. So, what are you thinking? Grab your popcorn and get ready for this festive season for a mind-blowing experience with these movies. Also Read - CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 final match livestream today at 7:30PM: How to watch live for free online

Home Sweet Home Alone

Home Sweet Home Alone is an upcoming light-hearted comedy movie releasing on November 12 on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film is produced by 20th-century studios and directed by Dan Mazer. The cast includes Archie Yates as Max Mercer and Ellie Kemper as Pam Fritzovski in lead roles. Other casts include Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Pete Holmes, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. The movie rights were taken by Walt Disney after it acquired 21st Century Fox. Also Read - Upcoming popular OTT releases on Netflix, Prime, Hotstar: Shang Chi, The Starling, Rashmi Rocket, and more

Shang Chi and the legend of Ten rings

Shang Chi and the legend of Ten rings is coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 12. It is an American superhero film based on Marvel Comics. The movie is set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 12. It is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced under Marvel Studios. Shang Chi made its theatrical debut on September 2.

An all-new short from The Simpsons

Disney has announced to bring An all-new short from The Simpsons on November 12. It pays tribute to Disney+’s marquee brands, including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, Disney, and Star. The shorts from the Simpsons include “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki.”

Jungle Cruise

Jungle Cruise is set to release on November 12 on Disney Plus Hotstar. The movie is starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in lead roles and is already out in cinemas worldwide. The film is directed by Jaume Collet Serra and produced under Walt Disney Pictures, Davis Entertainment, and Seven Bucks Production. The other cast in the movie includes Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.