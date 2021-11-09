Netflix’s colossal content base is kicking off some new movies this November. From Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds’s Red Notice to Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, the web streaming giant has geared to deliver some of the best thrilling and exciting movies this month. November is also the month for directorial debuts. Halle Berry is making a directorial debut with Bruised on November 24. Also Read - Stranger Things Season 4 coming on this date: Check episodes titles, teaser trailer, and more

Here’s the list of movies coming in November on Netflix

Dhamaka

Ram Madhvani's directorial Dhamaka will release on November 19 on Netflix. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Amruta Subhash and Mrunal Thakur in lead role. Dhamaka is produced under RSVP movies.

Red Notice

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice is making its debut on Netflix on November 5 worldwide. In lead roles, the movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Ritu Arya. Red Notice is produced under Flynn Picture Company, Seven Bucks Production, and Bad Version.

A boy called Christmas

A Boy Called Christmas is making its debut on Netflix on November 24. The movie stars Toby Jones, Downton Abbey’, Jim Broadbent, Indica Watson, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman, and Zoe Colletti. The movie is directed by Gil Kenan and screenplay by OI Parker.

Last Christmas

Last Christmas is set to release on November 12, with Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding in lead roles. The holiday rom-com is about an elf who doesn’t believe in the magic of Christmas. But thing changes when she meets Tom, who brings her faith back.

Bruised

Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised is coming on Netflix on November 24. the sports drama will be available for streaming at 3:01 am EST. The movie stars Halle Berry, Adan Canto as Desi, Sheila Atim as Bobbi, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Pops, and Shamier Anderson. This is Halle Berry’s first movie as the director, while Michelle Rosenfarb has penned the screenplay.