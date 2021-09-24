Upcoming popular OTT releases on Netflix, Prime, Hotstar: Given the current pandemic situation worldwide, endless movies and shows are releasing on OTT platforms. Our daily dose of entertainment has now shifted towards Netflix, Hotstar, and many other streaming platforms. Also Read - Shang Chi release date announced: How and when to watch Marvel movie

The recent surge in premiering movies directly on OTT has given us a chance to enjoy our weekend vibes with our loved ones. So, here’s a list of movies releasing on OTT which you should keep an eye on. Also Read - IPL 2021 DC vs SRH match livestream today at 7:30PM: How to watch online for free

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The first-ever Asian superhero movie, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is all set to premiere worldwide on Disney Plus Hotstar. The movie will make its debut on Friday, November 12. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Marvel’s first film to feature an Asian star (Seimu Liu) as the lead. Also Read - Netflix is offering free mobile subscription in this country

The upcoming movie is the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first one to make its way in theatres after Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. Shang Chi was exclusively released in theatres on September 3.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton featuring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu‑wai, and Fala Chen. The newest Marvel collection is releasing as part of the second-anniversary celebration plans for Disney+ Day.

The Starling

Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd, The Starling are heading to Netflix on Friday, September 24. The movie was released worldwide in cinemas on September 17. The emotional drama stars Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd in a vital role. The story of ‘The Starling’ is about a couple who went through unimaginable suffering after losing their child.

You can watch ‘The Starling’ trailer here. The movie had its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month. The Netflix original movie will have its streaming at 12 am Pacific time.

Other than Melissa and Chris, other actors featuring Kevin Kline as Larry Timothy, Olyphant as Travis Delp, Rosalind Chao as Fawn, Emily Tremaine as Alice, Scott MacArthur as Ralph, Elisabeth Rohm as Nancy Rothwelder and Veronica Falcón as Rosario Alvare, along with Daveed Diggs, Skyler Gisondo, Loretta Devine, Laura Harrier, Kimberly Quinn, and Jimmy O. Yang.

Rashmi Rocket

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu’s most awaited sports drama film ‘Rashmi Rocket’ has been released. The film is based on a sports drama and directed by Akarsh Khurana. The much-awaited film will premiere on ZEE5 on October 15. The movie is not based on any real-life athlete but will feature Tapsee’s fight as Rashmi. Taapsee released Rashmi Rocket’s poster through her Twitter handle on September 19.

The film is full of drama with impressive dialogues, emotions, and acting skills of Taapsee Pannu. It is a memorable moment to see Taapsee holding the flag of India in her hand, which will surely give you goosebumps.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi’s movie starring Vivek Oberoi is set to release on MX Player on September 23. The movie is streaming on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday. The story of the film begins with the 2013 BJP meeting, in which Narendra Modi (Vivek Oberoi) is declared the prime minister candidate. The story of the film ends with Narendra Modi taking oath as PM in the year 2014. Other than Oberoi, the movie also stars Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Barkha Sengupta, Zarina Wahab, Kishori Shahane, and Aanjjan Srivastav

Talking about the movie, Vivek said, “I have immense respect for our Prime Minister, and it was an honor to have been given an opportunity to be able to tell his story to the world, through cinema.”

Sunny

Jayasurya starrer Sunny will debut on Amazon Prime Video on September 23. The movie is directed by Ranjith Sankar and features Jayasurya as Sunny, Shivada Nair as Nimmi, Mamta Mohandas as Doctor Anuradha, Vijay Babu as Advocate Paul, and others in the pivotal role. The music of this Malayalam movie is given by Sanker Sharma and produced under Dreams N Beyond Production.

‘Sunny’ embarks Jayasurya’s 20 years of a successful career in the Malayalam film industry. It is his 100th film.

Sanak- Hope Under Seige

Directed by Kanishk Verma, Vidyut Jammwal and actress Rukmini Maitra’s film will soon release on Disney Plus Hotstar multiplex, with the release date yet to be announced. Along with the announcement of its makers to release the film ‘Sanak-Hope Under Siege’ directly on OTT, a new interesting poster of the film was also released on Wednesday in which Vidyut is seen holding a gun in his hands and ready for a mission.