Upcoming web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO: The Crown, Stranger Things, more

The year of 2021 was of OTT streaming, and now that we are on the verge of entering 2022, we have curated a list of upcoming web series that are moved to 2022 from the previous year. OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more are bringing some of the cliffhanger series which ended suddenly, or a significant plot twist occurs and is left unresolved. Now it's the time in 2022 when you can uncover some of the dark buried secrets from your favorite series.

House of the Dragon season 1

If you are a Game of Thrones lover and want to know the history behind the Dragons, then it is mandatory to bookmark this drama series. The House of Dragon Season 1 will feature on Netflix sometime in 2022. The series will chronicle the episodes two hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones and the beginning of the end of House of Targaryen. The web series is based on Martin's 2018 novel Fire and Blood.

Peaky Blinders season 6

Peaky Blinders' final Season is coming on Netflix globally in 2022. The 1920's British drama about a gangster family in England has left us with a massive cliffhanger after season 5. According to BBC promotions, the web series will unveil the final and the last mayhem in early 2022. The period drama includes Cillian Murphy, Sam Neill, Helen McCrory, and others in lead roles.

The Lord of the Rings season 1

The winner of 15 Academy Awards, The Lord of the Rings saga is not unknown for OTT lovers. Now J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay decided to bring the television series based on the same novel, The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R Tolkein. A multi-season TV series will unveil on Amazon Prime Video on 2 September 2022. The epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Stranger Things season 4

American science fiction horror drama Stranger Things will unveil Season 4 in 2022 with undisclosed and mysterious events. The trailer shows Mike reading a letter from Eleven where she says that she has finally adapted to the new life in California. But the reality is far from what one can think. Some of the significant casts in the series are Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Maya Hawke, Winona Ryder, and Cara Buono.

The Crown season 5

Netflix-original drama, The Crown chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times. The web series will now premiere its Season 5 somewhere in November 2022. the show’s new Queen Elizabeth, Imelda Staunton, introduces herself in the fan event of The Crown. Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West portray Princess Diana and Prince Charles in the new season.