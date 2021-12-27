comscore Upcoming web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO: The Crown, Stranger Things, more
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Upcoming web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime that we cannot wait to watch in 2022
News

Upcoming web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime that we cannot wait to watch in 2022

Entertainment

OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more are bringing some of the cliffhanger series which ended suddenly, or a large plot twist occurs and is left unresolved. Now it's the time in 2022 when you can uncover some of the dark buried secrets from your favorite series.

Stranger Things season 4

Image: Netflix

The year of 2021 was of OTT streaming, and now that we are on the verge of entering 2022, we have curated a list of upcoming web series that are moved to 2022 from the previous year. OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more are bringing some of the cliffhanger series which ended suddenly, or a significant plot twist occurs and is left unresolved. Now it’s the time in 2022 when you can uncover some of the dark buried secrets from your favorite series. Also Read - Upcoming electric cars in 2022 priced under Rs 10 lakh

House of the Dragon season 1, House of the Dragon season 1 release date, House of the Dragon season 1 launch date, House of the Dragon season 1 hbo, House of the Dragon season 1 where to watch, House of the Dragon season 1 how to watch, House of the Dragon season 1 cast, House of the Dragon season 1 plot, House of the Dragon season 1 game of thrones, game of thrones

Image: HBO

House of the Dragon season 1

If you are a Game of Thrones lover and want to know the history behind the Dragons, then it is mandatory to bookmark this drama series. The House of Dragon Season 1 will feature on Netflix sometime in 2022. The series will chronicle the episodes two hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones and the beginning of the end of House of Targaryen. The web series is based on Martin’s 2018 novel Fire and Blood. Also Read - How to look up for saved WiFi password on Windows PC

Peaky Blinders season 6, Peaky Blinders season 6 release date, Peaky Blinders season 6 2022, Peaky Blinders season 6 launch date, Peaky Blinders season 6 cast, Peaky Blinders season 6 where to watch, Peaky Blinders season 6how to watch, Peaky Blinders season 6 plot, Peaky Blinders season 6 story, Peaky Blinders season 6 2022

Image: Netflix

Peaky Blinders season 6

Peaky Blinders’ final Season is coming on Netflix globally in 2022. The 1920’s British drama about a gangster family in England has left us with a massive cliffhanger after season 5. According to BBC promotions, the web series will unveil the final and the last mayhem in early 2022. The period drama includes Cillian Murphy, Sam Neill, Helen McCrory, and others in lead roles. Also Read - Apple supplier Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days

The Lord of the Rings season 1, The Lord of the Rings season 1 cast, The Lord of the Rings season 1plot, The Lord of the Rings season 1 release date, The Lord of the Rings season 1 launch date, The Lord of the Rings season 1 2022, The Lord of the Rings season 1 where to watch, The Lord of the Rings season 1 how to watch

Image: HBO

The Lord of the Rings season 1

The winner of 15 Academy Awards, The Lord of the Rings saga is not unknown for OTT lovers. Now J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay decided to bring the television series based on the same novel, The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R Tolkein. A multi-season TV series will unveil on Amazon Prime Video on 2 September 2022. The epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Stranger Things season 4, Stranger Things season 4 plot, Stranger Things season 4 cast, Stranger Things season 4launch date, Stranger Things season 4 release date, Stranger Things season 4 plot, Stranger Things season 4 cast, Stranger Things season 4 2022, Stranger Things season 4 cast

Image: Netflix

Stranger Things season 4

American science fiction horror drama Stranger Things will unveil Season 4 in 2022 with undisclosed and mysterious events. The trailer shows Mike reading a letter from Eleven where she says that she has finally adapted to the new life in California. But the reality is far from what one can think. Some of the significant casts in the series are Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Maya Hawke, Winona Ryder, and Cara Buono.

The Crown season 5, The Crown season 5 plot, The Crown season 5cast, The Crown season 5release date, The Crown season 5 launch date, The Crown season 5 2022, The Crown season 5 where to watch, The Crown season 5when to watch, The Crown season 5 how to watch, The Crown season 5 story, The Crown season 5plot

Image: Netflix

The Crown season 5

Netflix-original drama, The Crown chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times. The web series will now premiere its Season 5 somewhere in November 2022. the show’s new Queen Elizabeth, Imelda Staunton, introduces herself in the fan event of The Crown. Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West portray Princess Diana and Prince Charles in the new season.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 27, 2021 5:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap
News
Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap
Here are best fitness bands and smartwatches of the year

Photo Gallery

Here are best fitness bands and smartwatches of the year

Top fitness bands and smartwatches of 2021: Mi Band 6, Apple Watch Series 7 and more

Photo Gallery

Top fitness bands and smartwatches of 2021: Mi Band 6, Apple Watch Series 7 and more

Upcoming web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO: The Crown, Stranger Things, more

Entertainment

Upcoming web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO: The Crown, Stranger Things, more

OnePlus 10 launch date to be announced next week but Indians should not get excited

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 launch date to be announced next week but Indians should not get excited

Motorola Razer 3 to feature new design, better processor: Lenovo GM reveals

Mobiles

Motorola Razer 3 to feature new design, better processor: Lenovo GM reveals

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days

Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap

Upcoming web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO: The Crown, Stranger Things, more

Motorola Razer 3 to feature new design, better processor: Lenovo GM reveals

WhatsApp groups to get bigger? New communities feature spotted again

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर में आज फ्री में मिलेंगे ये धांसू आइटम, रिडीम करें लेटेस्ट एक्टिव कोड

200Km तक रेंज और 70kmph तक टॉप स्पीड वाले Okaya Faast इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर को मात्र 1999 रुपये में करें बुक, जानें कीमत और सभी फीचर्स

ऐयरटेल का शानदार प्लान, 6 रुपये से कम में 1GB डेटा का लाभ

Tecno भारत में लॉन्च करेगा दो धांसू स्मार्टफोन, मिलेगी 6000mAh बैटरी और बहुत कुछ

आ गई अंतिम तारीख, इस तरह घर बैठे ऑनलाइन भरें ITR

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review
WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis

News

WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis
Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more

News

Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more
Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year

News

Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year

News

Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days
News
Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days
Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap

News

Bitcoin was not the most viewed crypto in 2021, the spot was taken by Shiba Inu: CoinMarketCap
Upcoming web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO: The Crown, Stranger Things, more

Entertainment

Upcoming web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO: The Crown, Stranger Things, more
Motorola Razer 3 to feature new design, better processor: Lenovo GM reveals

Mobiles

Motorola Razer 3 to feature new design, better processor: Lenovo GM reveals
WhatsApp groups to get bigger? New communities feature spotted again

Apps

WhatsApp groups to get bigger? New communities feature spotted again

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers