VIVO IPL 2021 Auction Live Streaming on Hotsar and Jio TV App | Highest BID IPL players
Vivo IPL 2021 Auction: How to watch livestream on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV app

Vivo IPL 2021 auction will be held in Chennai, check livestreaming, highest bid players list on Hotstar and JioTV app

Image: Hotstar

The biggest cricket auction, IPL 2021 Auction is set to kick off today. A total of 291 players have been listed for the shortened auctions, among which 164 are from India and 124 overseas. There will be three associate players in the auction as well. Also Read - Dream11 online fantasy sports platform becomes IPL 2020 title sponsor after Vivo

While there are 61 slots listed across eight franchises, Royal Challengers has the maximum number of vacancies to fill up with a purse of Rs 35.4 crore. Kings XI Punjab will change its name to Punjab Kings. Anil Kumble coached team has 9 vacancies to fill with a purse of Rs 53.2 crore. The IPL 2021 auction will commence at 3PM. Here’s how to watch the IPL 2021 livestream. Also Read - Vivo V19 series phones to come with dual punch-hole display, launch next month: Report

Where to watch IPL Auction 2021 livestream?

IPL (Indian Premier League) 2021 auction can be live streamed at Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV apps. If you want to watch the auction on your big TV screen you can tune in to Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3 channels. Also Read - Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL

Where is Vivo IPL 2021 Auction happening?

The IPL 2021 auction will be held in Chennai this year where viewers will witness some of the highest bids on International cricket players.

List of IPL high-bid players

As mentioned, we will witness a total of 292 players, including 124 overseas players from 11 countries to get under high-bid rage. Among the top international players Steve Smith, Jason Roy, Shakib Al Hasan and Glenn Maxwell, Viart Kohli are some of the popular names expected to go under hammer and likely be placed under Rs 2 crore bid.

Where will IPL 2021 happen?

IPL 2021 will kick in India this year. The professional Twenty20 premier cricket league has been scheduled between 11 April 2021 and 6 June 2021. IPL season 14 opening match could likely be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capital.

  • Published Date: February 18, 2021 3:41 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 18, 2021 3:42 PM IST

Vivo IPL 2021 auction: Highest bid players list

Vivo IPL 2021 auction: Highest bid players list

