The biggest cricket auction, IPL 2021 Auction is set to kick off today. A total of 291 players have been listed for the shortened auctions, among which 164 are from India and 124 overseas. There will be three associate players in the auction as well.

While there are 61 slots listed across eight franchises, Royal Challengers has the maximum number of vacancies to fill up with a purse of Rs 35.4 crore. Kings XI Punjab will change its name to Punjab Kings. Anil Kumble coached team has 9 vacancies to fill with a purse of Rs 53.2 crore. The IPL 2021 auction will commence at 3PM. Here's how to watch the IPL 2021 livestream.

Where to watch IPL Auction 2021 livestream?

IPL (Indian Premier League) 2021 auction can be live streamed at Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV apps. If you want to watch the auction on your big TV screen you can tune in to Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3 channels.

Where is Vivo IPL 2021 Auction happening?

The IPL 2021 auction will be held in Chennai this year where viewers will witness some of the highest bids on International cricket players.

List of IPL high-bid players

As mentioned, we will witness a total of 292 players, including 124 overseas players from 11 countries to get under high-bid rage. Among the top international players Steve Smith, Jason Roy, Shakib Al Hasan and Glenn Maxwell, Viart Kohli are some of the popular names expected to go under hammer and likely be placed under Rs 2 crore bid.

Where will IPL 2021 happen?

IPL 2021 will kick in India this year. The professional Twenty20 premier cricket league has been scheduled between 11 April 2021 and 6 June 2021. IPL season 14 opening match could likely be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capital.