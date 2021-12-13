In partnership with Hungama Music, Vodafone Idea has now launched a music offering for all it’s post-paid and pre-paid customers at no additional cost. Vi will now provide consumers with a 6-month subscription of Hungama Music that will offer ad-free music in 20 languages across genres from Hungama’s song library. Users will get access to unlimited downloads, streaming music videos, the latest Bollywood news, set caller tunes and even listen to podcasts. Also Read - After prepaid tariff hike, broadband plans might see a hike in India?

Vodafone Idea has further revealed that consumers will be able to attend live music concerts of renowned artists and 52 Live Digital Concerts on the Vi app at a nominal price. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-idea: The best plan under Rs 500 with 56 days validity

As per a statement by Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vodafone Idea, “Today I am pleased to announce our partnership with Hungama Music which will help fulfil our customers’ need for comprehensive music streaming service. This association is in line with our strategy of helping our customers stay ahead with the best-in-class services through partnerships with domain experts. Our association with Hungama will allow Vi users to get access to a rich repository of diverse music, across genres and in their preferred language.”

#Vi customers can also attend 52 Live Digital Concerts on the Vi App at a nominal cost. Read more about our partnership here https://t.co/G3s4srsERZ and download the Vi App today. @Hungama_com — Vi_News (@VodaIdea_NEWS) December 13, 2021

For the unversed, Vi increased the prepaid plans by up to 20 percent or up to Rs 500/per year in India. This hike was implemented on November 25 in the country. In addition to this, Internet Service Providers are expected to increase the prices of their broadband plans by up to 20 percent soon in India. The reason behind this spike is expected to be the high-end plans of the OTT platforms that ISPs provide for free.