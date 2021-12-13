comscore Vodafone Idea to offer 6 months subscription of Hungama Music for free
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Vodafone Idea teams up with 'Hungama Music' to offer a premium music streaming service
News

Vodafone Idea teams up with 'Hungama Music' to offer a premium music streaming service

Entertainment

With the Hungama Music subscription, Vodafone Idea users will get access to unlimited downloads, streaming music videos, the latest Bollywood news, set caller tunes and even listen to podcasts.

vodafone idea

Mint

In partnership with Hungama Music, Vodafone Idea has now launched a music offering for all it’s post-paid and pre-paid customers at no additional cost. Vi will now provide consumers with a 6-month subscription of Hungama Music that will offer ad-free music in 20 languages across genres from Hungama’s song library. Users will get access to unlimited downloads, streaming music videos, the latest Bollywood news, set caller tunes and even listen to podcasts. Also Read - After prepaid tariff hike, broadband plans might see a hike in India?

Vodafone Idea has further revealed that consumers will be able to attend live music concerts of renowned artists and 52 Live Digital Concerts on the Vi app at a nominal price. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-idea: The best plan under Rs 500 with 56 days validity

As per a statement by Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vodafone Idea, “Today I am pleased to announce our partnership with Hungama Music which will help fulfil our customers’ need for comprehensive music streaming service. This association is in line with our strategy of helping our customers stay ahead with the best-in-class services through partnerships with domain experts. Our association with Hungama will allow Vi users to get access to a rich repository of diverse music, across genres and in their preferred language.”

For the unversed, Vi increased the prepaid plans by up to 20 percent or up to Rs 500/per year in India. This hike was implemented on November 25 in the country. In addition to this, Internet Service Providers are expected to increase the prices of their broadband plans by up to 20 percent soon in India. The reason behind this spike is expected to be the high-end plans of the OTT platforms that ISPs provide for free.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 13, 2021 7:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Netflix introduces 'Tudum', a website with exclusive interviews, upcoming trailers and more
News
Netflix introduces 'Tudum', a website with exclusive interviews, upcoming trailers and more
Here s when Vivo V23 will launch in India

Mobiles

Here s when Vivo V23 will launch in India

PUBG Mobile offering Anna charecter for free to all players: How to get

Gaming

PUBG Mobile offering Anna charecter for free to all players: How to get

Vodafone Idea to offer 6 months subscription of Hungama Music for free

Entertainment

Vodafone Idea to offer 6 months subscription of Hungama Music for free

After prepaid tariff hike, broadband plans to follow: Report

Telecom

After prepaid tariff hike, broadband plans to follow: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Netflix introduces 'Tudum', a website with exclusive interviews, upcoming trailers and more

Here s when Vivo V23 will launch in India

PUBG Mobile offering Anna charecter for free to all players: How to get

Big reveal! This is how Apple s upcoming electric Car might look like

Top 5 smartphones that didn t launch in India in 2021

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone Idea to offer 6 months subscription of Hungama Music for free

Entertainment

Vodafone Idea to offer 6 months subscription of Hungama Music for free
After prepaid tariff hike, broadband plans to follow: Report

Telecom

After prepaid tariff hike, broadband plans to follow: Report
Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio plans under Rs 250: Check the list of revised plans, benefits, validity and more

Telecom

Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio plans under Rs 250: Check the list of revised plans, benefits, validity and more
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-idea: The best plan under Rs 500 with 56 days validity

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-idea: The best plan under Rs 500 with 56 days validity
Do you use multiple SIM cards? Your phone number can be blocked soon

News

Do you use multiple SIM cards? Your phone number can be blocked soon

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Codes December 13: आज रिडीम कोड दिलाएगा फ्री पनिशर वेपन लूट क्रेट

Lava Probuds N2 भारत में हुए लॉन्च, 1199 रुपये में मिलेंगे 10mm ड्राईवर्स और 20 घंटे बैटरी बैकअप जैसे फीचर्स

कंपनियों के फोन कॉल से चाहिए छुटकारा? Airtel, Jio और Vi नंबर के लिए ऐसे एक्टिवेट करें DND सर्विस

Asus Chromebook CX1101 हुआ भारत में लॉन्च: कीमत 19,999 रुपये

Free Fire में इस सप्ताह मिल रहा फ्री में Room Card पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

Latest Videos

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

News

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera
Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series
Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Netflix introduces 'Tudum', a website with exclusive interviews, upcoming trailers and more
News
Netflix introduces 'Tudum', a website with exclusive interviews, upcoming trailers and more
Here s when Vivo V23 will launch in India

Mobiles

Here s when Vivo V23 will launch in India
PUBG Mobile offering Anna charecter for free to all players: How to get

Gaming

PUBG Mobile offering Anna charecter for free to all players: How to get
Big reveal! This is how Apple s upcoming electric Car might look like

News

Big reveal! This is how Apple s upcoming electric Car might look like
Top 5 smartphones that didn t launch in India in 2021

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones that didn t launch in India in 2021

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers