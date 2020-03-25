Asur is an Indian Mythological thriller web series exclusively available on Voot Select. Television Heartthrob Barun Sobti and our favorite Circuit i.e., Arshad Warsi, are playing great avatars in this latest Indian web series. Asur is a story about an altercation between the mythological world and less explore world of forensic science. The IMDB rating of Asur is 9.0/10. It means it’s worth giving a shot during Coronavirus lockdown.

Voot Thriller Series: Here’s what Barun Sobti thinks about Asur:

“Asur is psychological thriller series. There is a lot of cat and mouse game that will keep audience hooked to the show. I am playing the role of Nikhil, a forensic expert. The series deals with the subconscious and psychological development of a serial killer’s mind instead of just doing surface-level stuff. In the other thriller web-series, serial killers are portrayed as menaces, but I think they are the victims of society.”

Directs by Omi Sen, Asur is a web show that has caught up the attention of audiences worldwide. This newly released web series lies in the crime-thriller genre with excellent storytelling. Other than Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti, Sharib Hashmi, Ridhui Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, and Amey Wagh is in the pivotal roles. The mystical touch, the mythology of Benaras, and the impact of religious beliefs.

The audience, critics, and everyone who has watched Asur so far are overwhelmed by the show. Taking the main essence of serial killing and mixing it with the mystical touch, Omi Sen has portrait his characters who are reciting religious verses from time to time in the show. Barun Sobti is playing the role of a forensic expert who is the simple-yet-cool man. Whereas, Arshad Warsi is a man who sticks with his beliefs.

The look and feel of Asur-Welcome to your Dark Side are new for viewers, and that’s the reason with every episode, the intensity and tension increases. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Barun Sobti tells how much he is excited and overwhelmed by the audience response. He says:

“I am overwhelm with the love that Asur has been receiving from fans on social media. I want to thank each one of you for being so appreciative and supportive in each step of my career. It is extremely humbling to see viewers showed their gratitude towards our show and are also urging their friends and family to watch it.”

Talking about the plot of Asur, Arshad Warsi says:

“The plot and storyline are so unique that it is definitely going to leave the audience on the edge of their seats at all times.”

Asur releases on Voot from 3 March 2020, and it has eight episodes so far.