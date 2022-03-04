comscore Warner Bros, Disney, and Sony stand in unity against Russia
The three entertainment giants showcased solidarity by halting their major releases across Russian cinemas, the most prominent being The Batman, which sees Robert Pattinson star as the caped crusader in the iconic role.

Sony

Image source: Sonyalpharumors

Warner Bros, Disney, and Sony might be fierce competitors, but when it comes to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the three entertainment giants stand in solidarity in halting the release of films in Russian cinemas. Also Read - Sony and Honda join hands to build a new electric vehicle company

“In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film ‘The Batman’ in Russia,” a WarnerMedia spokesperson said. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine war: Disney, Warner, Sony pause release of films including The Batman in Russia

The announcement came in the midst of governments around the world increasing sanctions against Russia. It means major movies such as The Batman, Turning Red and Morbius will not release as scheduled. The Batman, featuring Robert Pattinson as the latest caped crusader, was set to release Friday in Russian theatres. Also Read - Sony PlayStation Plus March 2022 free games: Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Ghostrunner, more

The three aforementioned companies aren’t the only ones forced into drastic actions against Russia. Previously, car manufacturers and energy giants have cut ties with the country, too.

Disney expressed a similar statement in relation to delaying the release of the Pixar animated film Turning Red in Russia. “Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the theatrical release of films in Russia,” Disney said in a statement.

Disney also stated it was working with non-governmental organisations to provide “urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”

“Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia,” a Sony spokesperson told the BBC about its decision to halt Morbius in the country.

Sony also announced that it will be donating 2 million U.S. dollars to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the international NGO, Save the Children. The donation will go towards providing humanitarian aid to the affected populations in Ukraine and countries in the region.

Also, Sony and its subsidiaries around the world will collect donations from employees and match the amounts raised.

  • Published Date: March 4, 2022 8:09 PM IST

