comscore Watch movies online for free: Here are the websites to legally watch movies in India
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Don't want to pay for Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar subscription? Try these free websites to watch movies
News

Don't want to pay for Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar subscription? Try these free websites to watch movies

Entertainment

If you want to remain safe while enjoying movies and your favorite web series online that too without any subscription charges or sign in, then here is a list of movie streaming websites that are safe and legal.

online movies

Dozens of websites offer online movies and web series. However, not every website is legit or legal in the country. While looking for movies online, you get hold of several websites that are full of pirated content and are full of viruses and malware. However, OTT platforms like Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime, JioCinema, and others that offer legally host free movies and shows but that too require subscriptions from telecom regulators. If you want to remain safe while enjoying movies and your favorite web series online that too without any subscription charges or sign in, then here is a list of movie streaming websites that are safe and legal. Also Read - Top 5 online educational websites for free certification courses

FilmsShort.com

FilmsShort.com is an online movie and short movies website that offers content from several genres, including Animation, Christmas, Comedy, Documentary, Experimental, Romance, and many others. You can also watch award-winning content either nominated or won prestigious awards, such as Oscar movies, BAFTA Films, Cannes Films, LA Short films, and many others. The website also chronicles movies from famous directors, Pixar shorts, Simson’s cat by Simons, and YouTube hit Some Grey Bloke. Also Read - Top apps that help you take an instant personal loan

NFB.ca

NFB.ca is an online screening website for Canada’s National Film Board, including documentaries, fiction, experimental, and interactive movies. You can become a member of the website is free of cost. It doesn’t require any subscription charges. The home page lets you choose from the most viewed films on the website from the current year. You can search the keyword in the given search bar and enjoy your movie. Also Read - These Android apps steal people's Facebook passwords, Delete them now

ShortOfTheWeek.com

If you are looking for short movies from around the world, then ShortOfTheWeek.com is the best place for you. The website hosts the best new movie-making talent that you can browse by channels, by type, by collections, and even by country, including India. The movies on this website can be shortlisted from genres like animation, comedy, documentary, interactive, and award-winner movies.

Filmzie.com

Filmzie.com is a free and legal movie streaming website where you can access nearly 1000 movies under 25 categories. The categories host romance, sci-fi, shorts, thrillers, mystery, and horror. It is worth noting that the website shares revenue with the filmmakers who provide their films for viewing.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 11, 2022 2:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

This man is earning up to Rs 60,000 a month in cryptos using just his car
News
This man is earning up to Rs 60,000 a month in cryptos using just his car
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G goes on sale in India at Rs 49,999

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G goes on sale in India at Rs 49,999

Halo Infinite Big Team Battle mode issue is finally getting a hotfix

Gaming

Halo Infinite Big Team Battle mode issue is finally getting a hotfix

Want to withdraw EPF money? Here's a step-by-step guide to do it using Umang app

How To

Want to withdraw EPF money? Here's a step-by-step guide to do it using Umang app

Foxconn India s iPhone plant set to reopen on January 12

News

Foxconn India s iPhone plant set to reopen on January 12

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Watch movies online for free: Here are the websites to legally watch movies in India

This man is earning up to Rs 60,000 a month in cryptos using just his car

Want to withdraw EPF money? Here's a step-by-step guide to do it using Umang app

Foxconn India s iPhone plant set to reopen on January 12

5G spectrum prices in India are 34 times higher than international prices, says IAFI to TRAI

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight at CES 2022

Related Topics

Related Stories

Watch movies online for free: Here are the websites to legally watch movies in India

Entertainment

Watch movies online for free: Here are the websites to legally watch movies in India
Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more

News

Top 5 educational websites for free certification courses: Udemy, Code Academy, EDX more
Top apps to get an instant personal loan: CASHe, Early Salary, Pay Sense, more

Apps

Top apps to get an instant personal loan: CASHe, Early Salary, Pay Sense, more
Rajinikanth to get Dadasaheb Phalke award today, announces launch of daughter Soundarya's voice-based app 'Hoote'

Apps

Rajinikanth to get Dadasaheb Phalke award today, announces launch of daughter Soundarya's voice-based app 'Hoote'
These Android apps steal people's Facebook passwords, Delete them now

News

These Android apps steal people's Facebook passwords, Delete them now

हिंदी समाचार

80W फास्ट चार्जिंग के साथ लॉन्च हुआ नया वनप्लस का सबसे तगड़ा फोन, जानें कीमत

ये 5 तरीके BGMI और PUBG Mobile का गेम-प्ले करेंगे इंप्रूव, जीतेंगे हर मैच!

Garena Free Fire में आ गया नया Faded Wheel, पा सकते हैं Groza Golden Roar गन स्किन समेत कई आइटम

Garena Free Fire Free Rewards Today (11 January): आज फ्री फायर में मिलेंगे ढेरों इनाम, जानें कैसे करना है रिडीम

Oppo Pad फिर हुआ लीक, Snapdragon 870 चिप के साथ मिलेगी 33W फास्ट चार्जिंग

Latest Videos

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

Features

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched
Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more

News

Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more
CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

News

Watch movies online for free: Here are the websites to legally watch movies in India
Entertainment
Watch movies online for free: Here are the websites to legally watch movies in India
This man is earning up to Rs 60,000 a month in cryptos using just his car

News

This man is earning up to Rs 60,000 a month in cryptos using just his car
Want to withdraw EPF money? Here's a step-by-step guide to do it using Umang app

How To

Want to withdraw EPF money? Here's a step-by-step guide to do it using Umang app
Foxconn India s iPhone plant set to reopen on January 12

News

Foxconn India s iPhone plant set to reopen on January 12
5G spectrum prices in India are 34 times higher than international prices, says IAFI to TRAI

Telecom

5G spectrum prices in India are 34 times higher than international prices, says IAFI to TRAI

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers