Watch movies online for free: Here are the websites to legally watch movies in India

Dozens of websites offer online movies and web series. However, not every website is legit or legal in the country. While looking for movies online, you get hold of several websites that are full of pirated content and are full of viruses and malware. However, OTT platforms like Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime, JioCinema, and others that offer legally host free movies and shows but that too require subscriptions from telecom regulators. If you want to remain safe while enjoying movies and your favorite web series online that too without any subscription charges or sign in, then here is a list of movie streaming websites that are safe and legal.

FilmsShort.com

FilmsShort.com is an online movie and short movies website that offers content from several genres, including Animation, Christmas, Comedy, Documentary, Experimental, Romance, and many others. You can also watch award-winning content either nominated or won prestigious awards, such as Oscar movies, BAFTA Films, Cannes Films, LA Short films, and many others. The website also chronicles movies from famous directors, Pixar shorts, Simson's cat by Simons, and YouTube hit Some Grey Bloke.

NFB.ca

NFB.ca is an online screening website for Canada's National Film Board, including documentaries, fiction, experimental, and interactive movies. You can become a member of the website is free of cost. It doesn't require any subscription charges. The home page lets you choose from the most viewed films on the website from the current year. You can search the keyword in the given search bar and enjoy your movie.

ShortOfTheWeek.com

If you are looking for short movies from around the world, then ShortOfTheWeek.com is the best place for you. The website hosts the best new movie-making talent that you can browse by channels, by type, by collections, and even by country, including India. The movies on this website can be shortlisted from genres like animation, comedy, documentary, interactive, and award-winner movies.

Filmzie.com

Filmzie.com is a free and legal movie streaming website where you can access nearly 1000 movies under 25 categories. The categories host romance, sci-fi, shorts, thrillers, mystery, and horror. It is worth noting that the website shares revenue with the filmmakers who provide their films for viewing.